Football

Serie A: Pogba returns to partial Juventus training

Pogba, 29, is yet to feature for Juve since returning to the Serie A outfit this summer due to a knee injury.

AFP
18 October, 2022 22:56 IST
No return date for the ex-Manchester United midfielder has been made public with Les Bleus’ first World Cup game against Australia on November 22.

No return date for the ex-Manchester United midfielder has been made public with Les Bleus' first World Cup game against Australia on November 22.

France World Cup winner Paul Pogba has returned to partial training with Juventus, the Italian club announced on Tuesday.

According to Italian media, Pogba could be back by the end of this month.

France coach Didier Deschamps will name his squad for the tournament in Qatar on November 9.

