Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Berghuis to miss Ajax’s opening three games after lashing out at fan

In a video circulating on social media, the midfielder could be seen lashing out at what appeared to be a Twente supporter in front of the Ajax team bus before an official intervened.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 17:46 IST , Amsterdam - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Steven Berghuis of AFC Ajax (middle).
FILE PHOTO: Steven Berghuis of AFC Ajax (middle). | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Steven Berghuis of AFC Ajax (middle). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Steven Berghuis will miss the first three games of Ajax Amsterdam’s 2023-24 campaign after he appeared to strike a fan following a 3-1 loss at FC Twente last month, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Monday.

ALSO READ
Netherlands’ De Ligt ruled out of Nations League final four

In a video circulating on social media, the midfielder could be seen lashing out at what appeared to be a Twente supporter in front of the Ajax team bus before an official intervened.

The Dutch international later apologised for the incident.

“Steven Berghuis on Monday agreed to a settlement proposal from the professional football prosecutor of three matches’ exclusion, one of which was conditional,” the KNVB said.

ALSO READ
Belgium announces two replacements for injured skipper Kevin De Bruyne

“He will miss the first three league matches of the 2023-24 season as a result. That includes the overflowing registration of his fifth yellow card...”

Berghuis joined Ajax from Feyenoord at the start of the 2021-22 season in a move that caused controversy in the Netherlands due to the intense rivalry between the clubs.

He was named Ajax’s player of the season in a disappointing campaign in which they finished third in the Eredivisie, outside the two Champions League qualification spots for the first time since 2009.

Related Topics

Ajax /

KNVB /

Champions League /

Feyenoord

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Berghuis to miss Ajax’s opening three games after lashing out at fan
    Reuters
  2. IOA plans to hold WFI elections on July 4, appoints Retd Justice Mahesh Mittal as returning officer
    PTI
  3. The idea behind WPL is not to make money: Arun Dhumal
    Dhruva Prasad,Ayon Sengupta
  4. HS Prannoy: In badminton, things change very quickly
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Netherlands’ De Ligt ruled out of Nations League final four
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Berghuis to miss Ajax’s opening three games after lashing out at fan
    Reuters
  2. Netherlands’ De Ligt ruled out of Nations League final four
    AP
  3. Belgium announces two replacements for injured skipper Kevin De Bruyne
    Reuters
  4. Missing World Cup a bigger blow than ban, says Toney
    Reuters
  5. Verona beats Spezia in Serie A relegation playoff, Ranieri’s Cagliari promoted
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Berghuis to miss Ajax’s opening three games after lashing out at fan
    Reuters
  2. IOA plans to hold WFI elections on July 4, appoints Retd Justice Mahesh Mittal as returning officer
    PTI
  3. The idea behind WPL is not to make money: Arun Dhumal
    Dhruva Prasad,Ayon Sengupta
  4. HS Prannoy: In badminton, things change very quickly
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Netherlands’ De Ligt ruled out of Nations League final four
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment