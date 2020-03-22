On this day in sport: Steven Gerrard sent off after 38 seconds

March 22 is probably not a date that is circled in the calendars for Steven Gerrard fans.

For Liverpool legend Gerrard, it was the afternoon the red mist descended in one of the biggest club rivalries.

We take a look at the major events that happened on this day in sport.

2015 - Steven Gerrard sent off 38 seconds after coming on against Manchester United

It was a case of 'Gone in 38 seconds' for Liverpool captain Gerrard five years ago as he made an unforgettable immediate impact.

Shortly after coming on as a half-time substitute in the Premier League match at Anfield, Gerrard stamped on Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, prompting referee Martin Atkinson to send him off the field moments after he had arrived.

"I need to accept it; the decision was right," Gerrard told Sky Sports after. "I've let down my team-mates and the fans."

United, which was leading 1-0 at the time, claimed a 2-1 victory thanks to Juan Mata's brace.

1906 - The first rugby union international between France and England

The Parc des Prince hosted the inaugural Le Crunch as England defeated France 35-8, beginning a 16-game winless run in the fixture for Les Bleus.

A 24-17 victory for France in the Six Nations last month gave it its 41st win in the 106 meetings between the two nations.

England has beaten Les Bleus on 58 occasions, including in the Rugby World Cup semifinals in 2003 and 2007.