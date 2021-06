Top 15 international goal-scorers in men's football; Ronaldo in second

As Portugal kicks off its EURO defence on Tuesday against Hungary, its skipper Cristiano Ronaldo will have an eye on a personal milestone. The Portugues skipper is just five goals away from drawing level with Iran's Ali Daei (109) in the all-time men's international goal-scorer's list.

Indian team captain Sunil Chhetri is now placed 12th on the all-time goal-scorer's list with 74 strikes.

Messi, who has 73 goals in 145 matches, will be in action during the Copa America in Brazil.