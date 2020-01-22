Super agent Mendes strikes again, Campana to Wolves

Wolves have completed the signing of highly rated Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana on a free transfer following his departure from Barcelona SC.

The 19-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and will link up with the club after CONMEBOL's Pre-Olympic Tournament, which is due to conclude early next month.

Campana began to attract reported interest from bigger clubs outside of Ecuador after the 2019 South American Under-20 Championship early last year.

Ecuador lifted the trophy for the first time, with Campana playing a key role in its success as he finished top scorer with six goals. He was also a part of the squad that finished third at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup a few months later.

Campana's emergence with Barcelona and Ecuador's Under-20s led to his first senior cap in March 2019 and he has since gone on to collect another three.

He linked up with Jorge Mendes, also the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo, in November and his Barcelona contract expired at the end of the following month.

Campana will join a host of fellow Mendes clients at Wolves, with the so-called "super-agent" representing many of the Premier League side's players and coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

In an Instagram post, Campana thanked Mendes for his efforts in securing the move, writing: "I'm very happy to be a part of this great team.





"I want to start by thanking God, my family, my agents Jorge Mendes and Gonzalo Vargas for all the work they've done and Barcelona SC. I am ready for this new challenge – let's go."

While Campana had already left Barcelona, the Guayaquil-based club will reportedly receive approximately £300,000 in compensation from Wolves.