Football

WSL: Arsenal’s Little out for rest of season with hamstring injury

Arsenal captain Kim Little will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury, the Women’s Super League (WSL) club said on Monday.

Reuters
17 April, 2023 15:24 IST
17 April, 2023 15:24 IST
Arsenal’s Kim Little receives medical attention after sustaining an injury.

Arsenal’s Kim Little receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Arsenal captain Kim Little will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury, the Women’s Super League (WSL) club said on Monday.

Arsenal captain Kim Little will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury, the Women’s Super League (WSL) club said on Monday.

The midfielder, 32, came off 12 minutes into Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over German side Bayern Munich in their Women’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg on March 29.

“... tests have subsequently confirmed that the injury will keep her sidelined for the remainder of the campaign,” Arsenal said in a statement.

Also Read
Dani Alves in court to testify in sexual assault probe

“Our captain has already begun her rehabilitation and this process is progressing well. We expect her to be available for the start of preparations for the 2023-24 season.”

The former Scotland international’s injury will come as a big blow to Arsenal’s WSL and Champions League title aspirations.

It havs reached the semifinals of the Champions League, where it will face VfL Wolfsburg, and is third in the WSL with 38 points from 16 games.

Arsenal next travels to face league leaders Manchester United, who is three points ahead of the London club but has played a game more.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us