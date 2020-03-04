Tiger Woods among 10 finalists for 2021 World Golf Hall of Fame

Tiger Woods is among the 10 finalists put forward for the 2021 World Golf Hall of Fame.

All-time great Woods is one of four male candidates, with three-time major Padraig Harrington also nominated alongside American duo Johnny Farrell and Tom Weiskopf.

Woods won his 15th major title at last year's Masters, which ended an 11-year drought to win one of golf's big four.

Susie Maxwell Berning, Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer and Dottie Pepper are the female candidates put forward, while Tim Finchem and Marion Hollins complete the 10 in the contributor section.



A player or contributor requires 75 per cent approval of the selection committee to make the Hall of Fame.

The age of eligibility was lowered from 50 to 45, meaning Woods qualifies in December.

"The nominating committee has selected 10 finalists who represent the highest caliber of golfers and contributors," said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of World Golf Foundation.

"The recent enhancements to the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction criteria provide a great process to ensure the most worthy of candidates are being considered.

"We are grateful to the nominating committee for their work and anticipate the class of 2021 being one of our strongest to date."