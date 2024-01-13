FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Semifinal seat on the line as Germany takes on Japan

After contrasting wins on the opening day of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Germany and Japan lock horns on Sunday in a match which could decide the team that first confirms its spot for the semifinals and also tops Group A.

World No. 5 Germany, the highest-ranked side in the competition, dominated with its high press in the 3-0 win over Chile and the margin of victory could have been bigger for Die Danas if it wasn’t for multiple saves by Natalia Salvador, the opposition goalkeeper. Even Japan, which beat the Czech Republic 2-0, could have scored more but in the Asian team’s case, it was more about poor finishing.

Japan consistently managed to find holes in the Czech backline but its inability to find the finishing touch is something coach Jude Menezes will have to address as ‘The Cherry Blossoms’ might not get as many opportunities against a solid German defensive unit led by Selin Oruz and Viktoria Huse. It also wasted seven of the eight Penalty Corners against the lowest-ranked side of the tournament.

German forwards Cecile Pieper and Jette Fleschutz impressed with their performances against Chile and are expected to test the Japanese side as well. Skipper Nike Lorenz, however, will hope to do better from the top of the circle during the PC routines.

The two sides have faced each other 16 times with the Germans coming out on top 13 times. However, the last meeting between these two teams took place in 2017. China and India are the only Asian teams Germany has played against in the last three years. Whether the unpredictability factor concerning the style of hockey helps Japan against Valentin Altenburg’s side remains to be seen.

In the other Group A fixture, Chile will face the Czech Republic and a defeat for the losing side will most likely end its hopes of qualifying for the Paris Olympics.