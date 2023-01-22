Hockey

Hockey World Cup: Who will India face in classification fixture?

India lost to New Zealand in the crossover fixture and was relegated to the classification bracket of the Hockey World Cup.

Team Sportstar
22 January, 2023 21:12 IST
22 January, 2023 21:12 IST
Indian players celebrate after scoring against New Zealand during Hockey World Cup quarterfinals.

Indian players celebrate after scoring against New Zealand during Hockey World Cup quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

India lost to New Zealand in the crossover fixture and was relegated to the classification bracket of the Hockey World Cup.

India lost to New Zealand in a penalty shootout in the crossover fixture and was relegated to the classification bracket of the Hockey World Cup 2023.

India lost the penalty shootout 5-4 in sudden death after the score was level 3-3 in regulation time.

India will now face the last placed team of Pool B i.e. Japan in the 9-16th classification match. Japan lost all its three matches in the Pool stage where it faced Belgium, Germany and South Korea.

The four losing teams from the crossover stage move to the classification rounds and are out of contention for the title. Malaysia and India are the teams in the classifications so far.

The best finish India can hope for now is 9th place. India’s 9-16th classification match will take place on January 26 at 2PM in Rourkela.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut

Hockey World Cup 2023: Hoping for an India vs Belgium final - 2018 WC-winning coach McLeod

‘Cradle of Indian hockey’ Rourkela embraces World Cup with joy

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us