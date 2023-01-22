India lost to New Zealand in a penalty shootout in the crossover fixture and was relegated to the classification bracket of the Hockey World Cup 2023.

India lost the penalty shootout 5-4 in sudden death after the score was level 3-3 in regulation time.

India will now face the last placed team of Pool B i.e. Japan in the 9-16th classification match. Japan lost all its three matches in the Pool stage where it faced Belgium, Germany and South Korea.

The four losing teams from the crossover stage move to the classification rounds and are out of contention for the title. Malaysia and India are the teams in the classifications so far.

The best finish India can hope for now is 9th place. India’s 9-16th classification match will take place on January 26 at 2PM in Rourkela.

More to follow...