MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey India announces 26-member Indian men’s team for South Africa Tour

Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 26-member Indian men’s team for a Four Nation Tour in Cape Town, South Africa starting on January 22, 2024.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 13:46 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian men’s team for South Africa Tour
Indian men’s team for South Africa Tour | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Indian men’s team for South Africa Tour | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 26-member Indian men’s team for a Four Nation Tour in Cape Town, South Africa starting on January 22, 2024. The tournament will feature France, Netherlands, India and hosts South Africa. 

The Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh and FIH Player of the Year winner Hardik Singh will shoulder the responsibilities of vice captain. Youngsters Araijeet Singh Hundal and Boby Singh Dhami have been included in the squad following an impressive outing with the junior Indian side. 

READ | Japan and India are sole contenders for Olympic berth, says Yuri Nagai

Speaking about the South Africa tour, chief coach Craig Fulton said, “We are quite excited to get on with the season in the Olympic year with the South Africa Tour where we will play quality teams. We have chosen a big squad in order to give players exposure and it will also give me an opportunity to see some of the players in competition mode ahead of the FIH Hockey Pro League. We have a short camp in SAI, Bengaluru before we leave for the Tour. We have also included two young players in the Senior side, and it will be interesting to watch them adapt to the level we play.” 

Indian Team for South Africa: 
GOALKEPERS          
1. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran       
2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak      
3. Pawan             
DEFENDERS      
4. Jarmanpreet Singh     
5. Jugraj Singh 
6. Amit Rohidas               
7. Harmanpreet Singh (C)       
8. Varun Kumar          
9. Sumit      
10. Sanjay          
11. Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem         
MIDFIELDERS          
12. Vivek Sagar Prasad   
13. Nilakanta Sharma  
14. Rajkumar Pal          
15. Shamsher Singh       
16. Vishnukant Singh      
17. Hardik Singh (VC)           
18. Manpreet Singh       
FORWARDS       
19. Mandeep Singh   
20. Abhishek   
21. Sukhjeet Singh        
22. Gurjant Singh         
23. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay        
24. Akashdeep Singh       
25. Araijeet Singh Hundal        
26. Boby Singh Dhami

Related Topics

Harmanpreet Singh /

Hockey India /

Hardik Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Overmars’s Dutch ban over sexually explicit messages extended worldwide
    AFP
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B preview: Team news, squad, Australia eyes top spot in Qatar 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Peprah’s brace helps Kerala Blasters cruise past Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  4. Two Indians in match officials’ roster for ICC U-19 World Cup
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vishnu Vinod dazzles on his comeback
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey India announces 26-member Indian men’s team for South Africa Tour
    Team Sportstar
  2. The quest for Paris Olympics is on for Indian women’s hockey team
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Japan and India are sole contenders for Olympic berth, says Yuri Nagai
    PTI
  4. Hockey India names 41-member core probable group for Junior women’s national camp
    PTI
  5. Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi reflect India’s commitment to excellence, says Dilip Tirkey
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Overmars’s Dutch ban over sexually explicit messages extended worldwide
    AFP
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group B preview: Team news, squad, Australia eyes top spot in Qatar 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Peprah’s brace helps Kerala Blasters cruise past Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  4. Two Indians in match officials’ roster for ICC U-19 World Cup
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vishnu Vinod dazzles on his comeback
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment