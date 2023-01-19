Hockey

Indian women’s hockey team continues winning streak, beats South Africa 4-0

The Indian women’s hockey team continued its winning streak, defeating South Africa 4-0 in its third match to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match series here on Thursday.

PTI
19 January, 2023 23:37 IST
File Photo: India’s Deep Grace Ekka found herself in the scoresheet.

File Photo: India’s Deep Grace Ekka found herself in the scoresheet. | Photo Credit: AFP/MARTIN BUREAU

Having won the first two matches convincingly, the Indians stuck to their basics as they executed the chances really well and played a disciplined structure to stay ahead.

The match began swiftly, with India creating fine chances in the circle.

Rani displayed sublime form in her comeback tour and scored the first goal for India in the second minute.

India continued their attacking spree in the second quarter, and in the 18th minute, a penalty-corner opportunity was successfully converted by Deep Grace Ekka.

India extended its margin and scored its third goal in quick succession when Vandana Katariya executed a brilliant field strike in the 20th minute.

While the third quarter remained goalless, India ended the proceedings with a field goal in the 46th minute through young sensation Sangita Kumari.

India had earlier defeated South Africa 5-1 and 7-0.

India will play the host again on Saturday before taking on the Netherlands in a three-match series during the tour.

