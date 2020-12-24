Odisha announces plans for India's largest hockey stadium

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Thursday, announced plans for India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela with a seating capacity of 20,000. The stadium, spread over 15 acres, will be constructed at the Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus.

Announcing this in a video message, Chief Minister Patnaik said, “As we have announced earlier, Odisha will once again be the proud host of the prestigious Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023. The tournament will be organized in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

"As a tribute to the contribution of Sundargarh to Indian Hockey, I would like to announce that we will build a new International level Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. I hope it will emerge as the best venue for Field Hockey in the World," he concluded.

READ | FIH rankings: Indian men finish 2020 in fourth position, women ninth

Recently, a high-level team including senior officials from the State Government, International Federation of Hockey (FIH), Department of Sports and Youth Services and Hockey India had visited Rourkela to review the infrastructure ahead of the big-ticket event.