Hockey

Former Pakistan women’s hockey player killed in Italian shipwreck

The vessel, which authorities believe was carrying up to 200 migrants, sank in rough seas before dawn on Sunday near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in southern Italy.

Reuters
02 March, 2023 14:36 IST
02 March, 2023 14:36 IST
The wreckage of a vessle from Sunday’s shipwreck off the coast of Italy’s Calabria region lies on a beach as an Italian Coast Guard helicopter patrols the coastline during a search operation on March 1, 2023. 

The wreckage of a vessle from Sunday’s shipwreck off the coast of Italy’s Calabria region lies on a beach as an Italian Coast Guard helicopter patrols the coastline during a search operation on March 1, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The vessel, which authorities believe was carrying up to 200 migrants, sank in rough seas before dawn on Sunday near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in southern Italy.

Former Pakistan women’s hockey player Shahida Raza was among at least 67 people killed on the weekend in a migrant shipwreck off the coast of Italy, officials in her home province said.

The vessel, which authorities believe was carrying up to 200 migrants, sank in rough seas before dawn on Sunday near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in southern Italy. Sixteen children were among the dead.

Also Read
India names 20-member squad for FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/2023

Those on board were mostly from Afghanistan but also from Pakistan, Syria, the Palestinian Territories, Iran and Somalia, Italian authorities said.

“Pakistani authorities have informed Raza’s family that the Pakistani national team hockey player perished in the boating accident off the coast of Italy,” Qadir Ali Nayel, a legislator from Balochistan province, told Reuters late on Wednesday.

Raza was 27 and from the southwestern province. She also played soccer in domestic competitions.

The chief minister of Balochistan expressed grief over Raza’s death saying in a statement she had brought honour to the province and the country.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us