Hockey World Cup 2023: Full list of award winners at FIH men’s WC in Odisha

Germany won its third Hockey World Cup title after defeating Belgium in penalty shootouts 5-4 on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
While all teams had their eyes on the big prize, the World Cup trophy, there were some individual awards up for grabs at the end of the competition.
In addition to the ‘Player of the Match’ award which was given at the end of each game, there were eleven more awards which was given after the final.
Here’s a list of the winners for the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup awards:
- ⦿ Best Player- Niklas Wellen
- ⦿ Best Goalkeeper- Vincent Vanasch
- ⦿ Best Junior Player- Mustapha Cassiem
- ⦿ Hero Top Scorer- Jeremy Hayward
- ⦿ Best Team Goal Celebration Award- Korea
- ⦿ Fan’s Choice Award- Christopher Ruhr
- ⦿ Fair Play Award- Belgium
- ⦿ Maximum Team Goals Award- Netherlands
- ⦿ Best Forward of the Tournament Award- Niklas Wellen
- ⦿ Best Midfielder of the Tournament Award- Victor Wegnez
- ⦿ Best Defender of the Tournament Award- Jeremy Hayward