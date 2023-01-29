Hockey World Cup 2023: Full list of award winners at FIH men’s WC in Odisha

Germany won its third Hockey World Cup title after defeating Belgium in penalty shootouts 5-4 on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

While all teams had their eyes on the big prize, the World Cup trophy, there were some individual awards up for grabs at the end of the competition.

In addition to the ‘Player of the Match’ award which was given at the end of each game, there were eleven more awards which was given after the final.

Here’s a list of the winners for the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup awards: