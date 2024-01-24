MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers stays on top in season 10 after Hyderabad leg

PKL 10: Where the team stands after the 11 matches played in Hyderabad from January 19, 2024 to January 24, 2024. 

Published : Jan 24, 2024 22:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Arjun Deshwal.
FILE PHOTO: Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Arjun Deshwal. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Arjun Deshwal. | Photo Credit: PKL

The Hyderabad leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off with Bengaluru Bulls playing against Telugu Titans on January 19, 2024 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Hyderabad leg:

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points
1. Jaipur Pink Panthers 15 11 2 2 71 63
2. Puneri Paltan 14 11 2 1 166 60
3. Dabang Delhi KC 15 9 4 2 35 54
4. Haryana Steelers 15 8 6 1 -22 45
5. Gujarat Giants 14 8 6 0 -2 44
6. U Mumba 14 6 6 2 6 40
7. Bengal Warriors 14 6 6 2 -12 38
8. Patna Pirates 14 6 7 1 3 37
9. Bengaluru Bulls 15 6 9 0 -47 37
10. Tamil Thalaivas 15 6 9 0 28 35
11. UP Yoddhas 15 3 11 1 -54 23
12. Telugu Titans 16 2 14 0 -172 16

*After the Hyderabad leg, PKL 10 caravan moves to Patna.

