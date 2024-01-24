PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers stays on top in season 10 after Hyderabad leg

The Hyderabad leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off with Bengaluru Bulls playing against Telugu Titans on January 19, 2024 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.
PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10
Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Hyderabad leg:
|Position
|Teams
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Score Diff
|Points
|1.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|15
|11
|2
|2
|71
|63
|2.
|Puneri Paltan
|14
|11
|2
|1
|166
|60
|3.
|Dabang Delhi KC
|15
|9
|4
|2
|35
|54
|4.
|Haryana Steelers
|15
|8
|6
|1
|-22
|45
|5.
|Gujarat Giants
|14
|8
|6
|0
|-2
|44
|6.
|U Mumba
|14
|6
|6
|2
|6
|40
|7.
|Bengal Warriors
|14
|6
|6
|2
|-12
|38
|8.
|Patna Pirates
|14
|6
|7
|1
|3
|37
|9.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|15
|6
|9
|0
|-47
|37
|10.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|15
|6
|9
|0
|28
|35
|11.
|UP Yoddhas
|15
|3
|11
|1
|-54
|23
|12.
|Telugu Titans
|16
|2
|14
|0
|-172
|16
*After the Hyderabad leg, PKL 10 caravan moves to Patna.
