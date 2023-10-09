PKL Auction 2023, Season 10 Day 1: Player pool; Full list of raiders, all-rounders, defenders; player categories; overseas and domestic

The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.
The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.
Here is the entire list of players going under the hammer in the PKL auction 2023 and their category wise split-up.
PKL Auction 2023 - Category A
PKL Auction 2023 - Category B - All Rounders
PKL Auction 2023 - Category B - Defenders
PKL Auction 2023 - Category B - Raiders
LIVE STREAMING DETAILS
Live action from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League action will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
