PKL Auction 2023, Season 10 Day 1: Player pool; Full list of raiders, all-rounders, defenders; player categories; overseas and domestic

Here is the entire list of players going under the hammer in the PKL auction 2023 and their category wise split-up.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 15:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Captains of all twelve Pro Kabaddi League teams posing with the PKL trophy.
File Photo: Captains of all twelve Pro Kabaddi League teams posing with the PKL trophy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Captains of all twelve Pro Kabaddi League teams posing with the PKL trophy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

Here is the entire list of players going under the hammer in the PKL auction 2023 and their category wise split-up.

PKL Auction 2023 - Category A
Mohammadreza Shadloui - All Rounder - Iran (Age 23)
Fazel Atrachali - Defender - Iran (31)
Rohit Gulia - All Rounder - Haryana (25)
Vijay Malik - All Rounder - Haryana (26)
Maninder Singh - Raider - Punjab (33)
Manjeet - Raider - Delhi (26)
PKL Auction 2023 - Category B - All Rounders
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - Iran (Age 32)
Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - Maharashtra (29)
Arkam Shaikh - Maharashtra (24)
Ashish - Haryana (22)
Deepak Niwas Hooda - Haryana (29)
Gurdeep - Haryana (24)
Manoj Gowda K - Karnataka (26)
Nitin Rawal - Haryana (25)
Sachin Narwal - Haryana (22)
Sandeep Narwal - Haryana (30)
PKL Auction 2023 - Category B - Defenders
Sombir - Haryana (Age 25)
Vishal Bhardwaj - Himachal Pradesh (26)
Girish Maruti Ernak - Maharashtra (32)
Mahender Singh - Himachal Pradesh (27)
Vishal - Haryana (27)
Shubham Shinde - Maharashtra (24)
Sunil - Haryana (23)
PKL Auction 2023 - Category B - Raiders
Ashu Malik - Haryana (Age 21)
Chandran Ranjit - Tamil Nadu (32)
Guman Singh - Haryana (24)
Meetu - Haryana (21)
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - Delhi (27)
Shrikant Jadhav - Maharashtra (28)
Siddharth Sirish Desai - Maharashtra (31)
Vikash Khandola - Haryana (25)

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Live action from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League action will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

PKL 2023 /

PKL 10 /

ProKabaddi League

