PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls: When, where to watch, H2H records

Tamil Thalaivas will face Dabang Delhi KC on the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

In the second match of the day, Gujarat Giants will meet Bengaluru Bulls in the same venue - The Arena.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC: Head-to-Head records

The two teams have faced each other eight times in which Delhi has won five games while the Thalaivas have emerged victorious on one occasion. The two sides have played two tied games as well.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls: Head-to-Head records

It is the battle of the two equals. Both Gujarat and Bengaluru have won five games each in 11 times they have faced each other; the other game resulted in a 30-30 tie.