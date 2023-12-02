MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls: When, where to watch, H2H records

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 3.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 22:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas
FILE PHOTO: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS/ The Hindu

Tamil Thalaivas will face Dabang Delhi KC on the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

In the second match of the day, Gujarat Giants will meet Bengaluru Bulls in the same venue - The Arena.

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC: Head-to-Head records

The two teams have faced each other eight times in which Delhi has won five games while the Thalaivas have emerged victorious on one occasion. The two sides have played two tied games as well.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls: Head-to-Head records

It is the battle of the two equals. Both Gujarat and Bengaluru have won five games each in 11 times they have faced each other; the other game resulted in a 30-30 tie.

Live streaming details
When will the Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 10 match start?
The Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, December 2.
When will the Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 10 match start?
The Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, Saturday, December 2.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

