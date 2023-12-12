Tamil Thalaivas will face Telugu Titans on the fifth day of the Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Wednesday.
In the second match, Bengaluru Bulls will meet Jaipur Pink Panthers at the same venue -Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record
In a total of 12 matches, Tamil Thalaivas have won 6 whereas Telugu Titans have come out victorious on 5 occasions. One match between these two southern rivals ended in a tie.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record
In 18 matches between the two teams, Bengaluru Bulls have won 8 whereas Jaipur Pink Panthers have come out victorious on 9 occasions. 1 match ended in a tie.
Live streaming details
When will the Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans PKL 10 match start?
When will the Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 10 match start?
Where to watch PKL 10?
Latest on Sportstar
- South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: IND 84/3 (10), Suryakumar Yadav nears fifty vs SA
- PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: When, where to watch, H2H records
- Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Maninder, Nitin, Shrikant help Bengal Warriors annihilate Sachin’s Patna Pirates 60-42
- IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav crosses 2000 T20I runs, equals Virat Kohli’s record
- Mahatma Gandhi University likely to remove qualification standards in track events for National meet
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE