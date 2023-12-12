MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: When, where to watch, H2H records

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 13.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 21:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: A Telugu Titans raider is caught by Tamil Thalaivas players during the Pro Kabaddi league at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on July 21, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: A Telugu Titans raider is caught by Tamil Thalaivas players during the Pro Kabaddi league at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on July 21, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / K.V.S. Giri
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: A Telugu Titans raider is caught by Tamil Thalaivas players during the Pro Kabaddi league at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on July 21, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / K.V.S. Giri

Tamil Thalaivas will face Telugu Titans on the fifth day of the Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Wednesday.

In the second match, Bengaluru Bulls will meet Jaipur Pink Panthers at the same venue -Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record

In a total of 12 matches, Tamil Thalaivas have won 6 whereas Telugu Titans have come out victorious on 5 occasions. One match between these two southern rivals ended in a tie. 

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record

In 18 matches between the two teams, Bengaluru Bulls have won 8 whereas Jaipur Pink Panthers have come out victorious on 9 occasions. 1 match ended in a tie. 

Live streaming details

When will the Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans PKL 10 match start?
The Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Wednesday, December 13.
When will the Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 10 match start?
The Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Wednesday, December 13.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

