PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: When, where to watch, H2H records

Tamil Thalaivas will face Telugu Titans on the fifth day of the Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Wednesday.

In the second match, Bengaluru Bulls will meet Jaipur Pink Panthers at the same venue -Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record

In a total of 12 matches, Tamil Thalaivas have won 6 whereas Telugu Titans have come out victorious on 5 occasions. One match between these two southern rivals ended in a tie.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record

In 18 matches between the two teams, Bengaluru Bulls have won 8 whereas Jaipur Pink Panthers have come out victorious on 9 occasions. 1 match ended in a tie.

