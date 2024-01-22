PKL Season 10 LIVE Score: Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers; Jaipur Pink Panthers defeats Bengal Warriors 42-25

- January 22, 2024 21:03Toss- Telugu Titans won toss
Telugu Titans team won the toss and selected court. Haryana Steelers to raid first.
- January 22, 2024 21:00Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers- playing 7
Telugu Titans - Pawan Sehrawat, Sandeep Dhull, Ajit Pawar, Mohit, Omkar More, Sanjeevi, Omkar Patil
Haryana Steelers - Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Ghanshyam Magar, Mohit, Siddharth Desai, Naveen
- January 22, 2024 20:5742-25
Arjun Deshwal manages to scalp 15 raid points having escaped past Vaibhav Garje, Maninder Singh. This was soon followed by Shrikant Jadhav stopped by Bhavani Rajput after managing a bonus.
- January 22, 2024 20:5536-23
Aslam Thambi is pushed off mat by Reza Mirbagheri and inflicts a second ALL OUT for Bengal.
- January 22, 2024 20:5433-22
TWO POINT raid for Arjun. That too in a do or die raid as he ousts Vaibhav Garje, Maninder Singh.
- January 22, 2024 20:5130-22
SUPER TACKLE by Bengal Warriors as Arjun’s body wasn’t on the mat when he reached to touch the midline.
- January 22, 2024 20:4929-20
Bhavani Rajput uses his leg to step past the midline after being stopped by Shubham Shinde.
- January 22, 2024 20:4828-20
Ankush, Sunil and Abhishek stop Nitin Kumar as he is pushed out. Ankush is given the green card.
- January 22, 2024 20:4526-20
The two Shinde brothers combine to halt Arjun.
- January 22, 2024 20:4024-19
ALL OUT!!!! Maninder seemed to have given up on the raid as Reza Mirbagheri stops him.
- January 22, 2024 20:3819-15
Jaskirat Singh steps out without a touch and Arjun’s running hand touch on Aditya S. Shinde ensures two points for Jaipur.
- January 22, 2024 20:3617-14
Bengal Warriors challenge for a hand touch handed to Arjun as Shubham Shinde is to return to the bench.
- January 22, 2024 20:3316-14
Shrikant Jadhav falls prey to Ankush, who he tries to escape from but fails to do so.
- January 22, 2024 20:3215-14
Bhavani Rajput easily ousts Vaibhav Garje and escapes with bonus.
- January 22, 2024 20:3113-14
Jadhav makes it count as he gets a hand touch on Sahul Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri on the way in a do or die raid.
- January 22, 2024 20:2313-11
Bhavani Rajput successfully manages to get past Jaskirat Singh’s tackle by an acrobatic move.
- January 22, 2024 20:2011-11
Arjun Deshwal tries his hand in the right corner but Aditya S. Shinde’s double back hold is strong enough as his compatriots surrounds Arjun to stop him.
- January 22, 2024 20:1810-10
Maninder yet again targets Sunil Kumar, who is sent to the bench.
- January 22, 2024 20:168-8
Nitin Kumar flies past Ankush with a hand touch
- January 22, 2024 20:118-7
Maninder Singh is pushed away by Ankush.
- January 22, 2024 20:106-6
Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled by Reza Mirbagheri.
- January 22, 2024 20:074-4
Maninder Singh reaches out to reach Pink Panthers’ captain Sunil Kumar. Prior to this, Bhavani Rajput easily touches Shrikant Jadhav.
- January 22, 2024 20:021-2
Maninder manages to get free off Abhishek KS, Sahul Kumar’s clutches after Arjun Deshwal ousts Nitin Kumar.
- January 22, 2024 19:59Toss
Bengal Warriors won the toss and Jaipur Pink Panthers to raid!
- January 22, 2024 19:42Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Head to head record
Telugu Titans- 5 | Haryana Steelers- 4 | Draw- 1
- January 22, 2024 19:31Playing 7!!!
Jaipur Pink Panthers - Ankush, Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Bhavani Rajput, Abhishek KS
Bengal Warriors - Vaibhav, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Aditya Shinde, Jaskirat Singh, Nitin Kumar
- January 22, 2024 19:20Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Head to head record
Jaipur Pink Panthers-6 | Bengal Warriors- 10 | Draw- 1
- January 22, 2024 19:04WHERE TO WATCH PKL Season 10?
You can catch live coverage of the tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app.
