PKL Season 10 LIVE Score: Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers; Jaipur Pink Panthers defeats Bengal Warriors 42-25

PKL 10: Catch updates, highlights, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday.

Updated : Jan 22, 2024 21:06 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 46 where Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans will take on Haryana Steelers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday.

Score to read Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

  • January 22, 2024 21:03
    Toss- Telugu Titans won toss

    Telugu Titans team won the toss and selected court. Haryana Steelers to raid first.

  • January 22, 2024 21:00
    Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers- playing 7

    Telugu Titans - Pawan Sehrawat, Sandeep Dhull, Ajit Pawar, Mohit, Omkar More, Sanjeevi, Omkar Patil 

    Haryana Steelers - Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Ghanshyam Magar, Mohit, Siddharth Desai, Naveen

  • January 22, 2024 20:57
    42-25

    Arjun Deshwal manages to scalp 15 raid points having escaped past Vaibhav Garje, Maninder Singh. This was soon followed by Shrikant Jadhav stopped by Bhavani Rajput after managing a bonus.

  • January 22, 2024 20:55
    36-23

    Aslam Thambi is pushed off mat by Reza Mirbagheri and inflicts a second ALL OUT for Bengal.

  • January 22, 2024 20:54
    33-22

    TWO POINT raid for Arjun. That too in a do or die raid as he ousts Vaibhav Garje, Maninder Singh.

  • January 22, 2024 20:51
    30-22

    SUPER TACKLE by Bengal Warriors as Arjun’s body wasn’t on the mat when he reached to touch the midline.

  • January 22, 2024 20:49
    29-20

    Bhavani Rajput uses his leg to step past the midline after being stopped by Shubham Shinde.

  • January 22, 2024 20:48
    28-20

    Ankush, Sunil and Abhishek stop Nitin Kumar as he is pushed out. Ankush is given the green card.

  • January 22, 2024 20:45
    26-20

    The two Shinde brothers combine to halt Arjun.

  • January 22, 2024 20:40
    24-19

    ALL OUT!!!! Maninder seemed to have given up on the raid as Reza Mirbagheri stops him.

  • January 22, 2024 20:38
    19-15

    Jaskirat Singh steps out without a touch and Arjun’s running hand touch on Aditya S. Shinde ensures two points for Jaipur.

  • January 22, 2024 20:36
    17-14

    Bengal Warriors challenge for a hand touch handed to Arjun as Shubham Shinde is to return to the bench.

  • January 22, 2024 20:33
    16-14

    Shrikant Jadhav falls prey to Ankush, who he tries to escape from but fails to do so.

  • January 22, 2024 20:32
    15-14

    Bhavani Rajput easily ousts Vaibhav Garje and escapes with bonus.

  • January 22, 2024 20:31
    13-14

    Jadhav makes it count as he gets a hand touch on Sahul Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri on the way in a do or die raid.

  • January 22, 2024 20:23
    13-11

    Bhavani Rajput successfully manages to get past Jaskirat Singh’s tackle by an acrobatic move.

  • January 22, 2024 20:20
    11-11

    Arjun Deshwal tries his hand in the right corner but Aditya S. Shinde’s double back hold is strong enough as his compatriots surrounds Arjun to stop him.

  • January 22, 2024 20:18
    10-10

    Maninder yet again targets Sunil Kumar, who is sent to the bench.

  • January 22, 2024 20:16
    8-8

    Nitin Kumar flies past Ankush with a hand touch

  • January 22, 2024 20:11
    8-7

    Maninder Singh is pushed away by Ankush.

  • January 22, 2024 20:10
    6-6

    Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled by Reza Mirbagheri.

  • January 22, 2024 20:07
    4-4

    Maninder Singh reaches out to reach Pink Panthers’ captain Sunil Kumar. Prior to this, Bhavani Rajput easily touches Shrikant Jadhav.

  • January 22, 2024 20:02
    1-2

    Maninder manages to get free off Abhishek KS, Sahul Kumar’s clutches after Arjun Deshwal ousts Nitin Kumar.

  • January 22, 2024 19:59
    Toss

    Bengal Warriors won the toss and Jaipur Pink Panthers to raid!

  • January 22, 2024 19:51
    PKL Season 10: Sagar, Sahil and Shadloui become first defenders to get 50 tackle points this edition

    PKL Season 10: Sagar, Sahil and Shadloui become first defenders to get 50 tackle points this edition

    Pro Kabaddi League side Tamil Thalaivas’ defensive duo of Sagar Rathee and Sahil Gulia become the first players to aggregate fifty tackle points in the tenth edition.

  • January 22, 2024 19:42
    Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Head to head record

    Telugu Titans- 5 | Haryana Steelers- 4 | Draw- 1

  • January 22, 2024 19:31
    Playing 7!!!

    Jaipur Pink Panthers - Ankush, Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Bhavani Rajput, Abhishek KS 

    Bengal Warriors - Vaibhav, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Aditya Shinde, Jaskirat Singh, Nitin Kumar

  • January 22, 2024 19:20
    Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Head to head record

    Jaipur Pink Panthers-6 | Bengal Warriors- 10 | Draw- 1

  • January 22, 2024 19:04
    WHERE TO WATCH PKL Season 10?

    You can catch live coverage of the tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app.

