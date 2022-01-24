COVID-19 hits Pro Kabaddi League, changes in January fixtures

Fixtures of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, currently underway in a bio bubble in Bengaluru, have been rescheduled after a number of positive tests reported among the teams.

“After the successful completion of the first half of the league-stage of the ongoing season of VIVO Pro Kabaddi, two of the 12 PKL Teams have found it difficult to field the requisite number of 12 players for their respective matches due to some players in these teams testing positive for Covid-19," a statement from PKL organiser Mashal Sports said.

"The affected players have been timely isolated as part of the safety protocols. To ensure the continuity of matches in the present environment, Mashal Sports together with all PKL Teams, have proactively rescheduled some of the matches and will continue to review the situation," it added.



RELATED | Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings

Here's what the revision in PKL 8 fixtures look like. The changes have been made in the matches scheduled between January 25-30, 2022.

DATE AND DAY FIXTURE TIME 25 January 2022 (Tuesday) - Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans 7.30pm 26 January 2022 (Wednesday) - U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls 7.30pm 27 January 2022 (Thursday) - UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan 7.30pm 28 January 2022 (Friday) - Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas 7.30pm 29 January 2022 (Saturday) - Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants - Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors 7.30pm

8.30pm