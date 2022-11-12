Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: U Mumba, Patna Pirates win as gap between Top 6 narrows

Follow: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Live

The Triple Panga Friday gave some scintillating action in the Pro Kabaddi League, the bearings of which can now be seen on the points table.

U.P. Yoddhas finally got its hands on a win, as it bettered Haryana Steelers in the first match of the day. The win moved Yoddhas to seventh place on the table, level with sixth-placed Dabang Delhi. Haryana Steelers lost further ground in the chase as it remained in 10th place despite having played two more games.

Up next, the Maharashtrian derby was settled by the barest one point margin in favour of U Mumba. This meant the team now has 38 points. Puneri Paltan stayed top with 44 points, adding one point on Friday.

The last match was what gave the table the a twist. Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers to jump to fifth place. Jaipur got a point from the match which meant that U Mumba, Pirates and Panthers are locked with 38 points.

As the second leg of the league phase simmers on, the table positions continue to add enthralling context to this season.

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Matches played on November 11

MATCH 1: U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers

MATCH 2: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

MATCH 3: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers