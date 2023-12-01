MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Bengal Warriors match fixtures, squads, all you need to know

Bengal Warriors will begin its Pro Kabaddi League season 10 against Bengaluru Bulls in Ahmedabad on December 4.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 20:57 IST - 5 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Maninder Singh
Maninder Singh
infoIcon

Maninder Singh

The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its tenth season, will return to the 12-city caravan format. The 10th season will get underway at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 2.

Bengal Warriors is part of the inaugural bunch of teams that have been in operation since 2014. The side has won one title, in the seventh edition, powered by the heroics of captain Maninder Singh and Iranian allrounder Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh.

Download the PDF of Bengal Warriors’ full PKL Season 10 schedule here.

Bengal Warriors will begin its Pro Kabaddi League season 10 against Bengaluru Bulls in Ahmedabad on December 4.

BENGAL WARRIORS - SQUAD ANALYSIS

An outfit with a stable think tank, Warriors, who won the seventh edition of the league, will head into the 10th edition with the services of skipper Maninder Singh. After releasing him, the side was determined to get him back in the auction exercise and have built their squad around ‘Mighty Mani’. 

Strength: Raiding - Maninder returning to the Bengal fold is a big win. He is a raider who can win matches single-handedly and is the second-most successful raider of all time in PKL history with 1231 raid points. Maninder often lacks support in raiding but Shrikant Jadhav and new Taiwanese prospect Chai-Ming Chang could be options to explore for the side. 

Weakness: Defense. Ever since Iranian Mohammad Nabibakhsh’s departure, Maninder has not found ample all-round assistance in raiding and revival. That gap continues in season 10. Injuries have weakened the left defence of the Warriors and without established names, this could be a point to exploit for rivals during the season. A lot will depend on the seasoned Shubham Shinde and young Vaibhav Garje. 

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).

BENGAL WARRIORS SQUAD
Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Gaikwad, Guhan Raju, Prashant Yadav, Aslam Saja, Vishwas Gouda, Chai Ming Chang, Maharudra Garje, and Nitin Dhankar, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Akshay Rathi, Aditya Shinde, Shreyas Umbariand, Deepak Shinde, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Rawal, and Akshay Bhoir

