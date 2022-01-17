PKL PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings The second half of the Pro Kabaddi League season eight fixtures were announced on Monday. Here is the match schedule for PKL 8. Team Sportstar 17 January, 2022 14:59 IST PKL Season 8 will begin with U Mumba facing Bengaluru Bulls in the tournament opener. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 17 January, 2022 14:59 IST The ProKabaddi League season 8 is in full swing with twelve teams battling it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.This league announced 33 more matches for the second part of the round-robin stage on Monday.The upcoming 33 matches, including the rivalry week, will be followed by the penultimate round of further 33 matches that will complete the full 132-match round-robin stage of Season 8. This will be followed by the play-off round and thereafter the Season 8‘s grand finale.The season, as a result, is a shorter one - with the final slated for February 26.Date and DayFixtureTime20 January 2022 (Thursday)- Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants - Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates 7.30pm 8.30pm 21 January 2022 (Friday)- Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers - Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas 7.30pm 8.30pm 22 January 2022 (Saturday)- Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan - U Mumba vs elugu Titans - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas7.30pm8.30pm 9.30pm23 January 2022 (Sunday)- UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers - Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls 7.30pm 8.30pm 24 January 2022 (Monday)- Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi7.30pm8.30pm25 January 2022 (Tuesday)- Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants - Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates 7.30pm8.30pm26 January 2022 (Wednesday)- Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba - Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi7.30pm8.30pm27 January 2022 (Thursday)- UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan7.30pm8.30pm28 January 2022 (Friday)- Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas - Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors7.30pm8.30pm29 January 2022 (Saturday) - U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers - Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha - Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants 7.30pm8.30pm9.30pm30 January 2022 (Sunday)- Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates - Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans7.30pm8.30pm31 January 2022 (Monday)- Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan - U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi7.30pm8.30pm1 February 2022 (Tuesday)- Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants - Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls7.30pm8.30pm2 February 2022 (Wednesday)- UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates - Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba7.30pm8.30pm3 February 2022 (Thursday)- Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas7.30pm8.30pm4 February 2022 (Friday)- Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors - Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha7.30pm8.30pm Read more stories on PKL 2021-22. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :