Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings

The ProKabaddi League season 8 is in full swing with twelve teams battling it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

This league announced 33 more matches for the second part of the round-robin stage on Monday.

The upcoming 33 matches, including the rivalry week, will be followed by the penultimate round of further 33 matches that will complete the full 132-match round-robin stage of Season 8. This will be followed by the play-off round and thereafter the Season 8‘s grand finale.

The season, as a result, is a shorter one - with the final slated for February 26.

Date and Day Fixture Time 20 January 2022 (Thursday) - Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants - Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

7.30pm

8.30pm 21 January 2022 (Friday) - Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers - Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas 7.30pm



8.30pm 22 January 2022 (Saturday) - Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan - U Mumba vs elugu Titans - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas 7.30pm



8.30pm 9.30pm 23 January 2022 (Sunday) - UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers - Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls 7.30pm



8.30pm 24 January 2022 (Monday) - Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi 7.30pm



8.30pm

25 January 2022 (Tuesday) - Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants - Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates 7.30pm



8.30pm 26 January 2022 (Wednesday) - Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba - Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi 7.30pm



8.30pm 27 January 2022 (Thursday) - UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan 7.30pm



8.30pm 28 January 2022 (Friday) - Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas - Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors 7.30pm



8.30pm 29 January 2022 (Saturday) - U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers - Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha - Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants 7.30pm

8.30pm

9.30pm

30 January 2022 (Sunday) - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates - Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans 7.30pm



8.30pm 31 January 2022 (Monday) - Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan - U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi 7.30pm



8.30pm 1 February 2022 (Tuesday) - Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants - Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls 7.30pm



8.30pm 2 February 2022 (Wednesday) - UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates - Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba 7.30pm



8.30pm 3 February 2022 (Thursday) - Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas 7.30pm



8.30pm