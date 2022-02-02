Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Puneri Paltan beats U Mumba in Maharashtra derby, Patna Pirates trumps UP Yoddha

Puneri Paltan’s youngsters produced a masterclass as the side beat U Mumba 36-34 in the Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL 8 Maharashtra derby on Wednesday.

Puneri Paltan did the double over U Mumba and rode on fine performances from the young raiders Mohit Goyat and and Aslam Inamdar, who scored nine and eight points respectively. Defender Abinesh Nadarajan also impressed as he picked scored six tackle points to pick up a High-5.

This was the side's fourth win on the trot an takes it to the seventh spot on the table, while U Mumba moved to fourth.

RELATED| Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Puneri Paltan beats U Mumba in Maharashtra derby; Abinesh, Mohit excel for Paltan

The first half was an intense affair with neither team able to break free. Aslam opened the proceedings with a two-point raid, but U Mumba grew into the match. Abhishek Singh’s running hand touches were a sight to behold as the side closed in on an early All Out in the 12th minute to open a four-point lead. Aslam was instrumental in his side's comeback as he made a stunning three-point Super Tackle with two minutes to halftime made it a 1-point game.

Puneri Paltan could not finish Mumbai off as Ajith Kumar produced a series of successful raids in the early minutes of the second half. However, Aslam and Mohit chipped away at the U Mumba defence and eventually inflicted the All Out at the half-hour mark.

Maharashtra boy Ajinkya Kapre initiated a Super Tackle and then clinched a raid point to revive U Mumba and Ajith Kumar soon got to his Super 10 as U Mumba levelled the scores with three minutes on the clock. However, Abinesh executed a stunning Super Tackle on Ajith to lead his side to the win.

- Patna Pirates gets back to winning ways with victory over UP Yoddha -

Patna Pirates beat UP Yoddha 37-35 in the first match of the day in a game that saw Monu Goyat and Pardeep Narwal benched. Patna’s Sachin Tanwar got a Super 10 (12 points) and was ably supported by left corner defender Mohammadreza Shadloui who secured a High-5.

Surender Gill scored a Super 10 for UP Yoddha, but the Patna defenders dominated the final 10 minutes of the match to ensure they clinched an important win in the race for a playoff spot. UP Yoddha suffered its fourth consecutive loss and remains sixth on the table.

RELATED| Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Patna Pirates defeats UP Yoddha 37-34; Pardeep's side slips to fourth successive loss

UP Yoddha opted for a cautious approach in the first half and Pardeep Narwal and took to the mat with just Surender and Shrikant Jadhav as the raiders. The side took the early lead but the Pirates clawed their back. Sachin was in fine form and his two-point raid in the 11th minute led to an All Out and the Pirates took a five-point lead.

UP Yoddha started the second half with a two-point raid from Surender and that helped the team clinch an early All Out and level scores at 21-21. The momentum shifted in UP Yoddha's favour and side opened up a narrow lead. Surender got his Super 10 in the 28th minute, but the Pirates stayed within touching distance through Sachin’s raids. The side levelled the score with seven minutes on the clock and Sachin got to his Super 10 as the Pirates clinched an All Out at the death.

RELATED| PKL 8: From dominance to despair - what's going wrong with PKL record-breaker Pardeep Narwal?

That gave the side a four-point lead which was cut short by Pardeep, who entered as a substitute, with a crucial two-point raid.

But Iranian left corner Mohammadreza Shadloui produced two consecutive tackles in a pressure situation to give Patna Pirates some breathing space in the dying minutes.