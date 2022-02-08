Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Surjeet's Tamil Thalaivas faces Vikash's Haryana Steelers

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers.

TAMIL THALAIVAS vs HARYANA STEELERS

7:20pm: Head-to-head stats: Matches played - 6, Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 2, Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 1, Tied matches - 3, Last meeting - Tamil Thalaivas won 45-26

7:10pm: The Haryana Steelers come into this game on the back of two successive wins. Haryana has held its opponents to under 30 points in its last two matches, and coach Rakesh Kumar will be proud of the effort his team put in on offence and defence to achieve that feat. After having a rather low-scoring campaign by his lofty standard, Vikash Kandola has finally picked up form and has scored three Super 10s in his last four outings. A fourth in five games will go a long way in helping Haryana move to second on the points table.

7pm: In its previous outing, Tamil Thalaivas succumbed to a narrow 35-33 loss against U Mumba. Thalaivas had a torrid first half but came back strong in the second; however, their comeback fell short. The raiding unit had a poor outing as they managed only 16 raid points while conceding 14 tackle points. The defence outscored U Mumba’s raiding unit in the second half, but had an uncharacteristically poor first half, which left them a mountain to climb in the second. Coach J Udaya Kumar will want his side to emulate its performance from the second half, and if it does manage that, it could find itself in the top six of the points table by the end of the night.

