Red Bull threatens to take legal action against ‘fictitious’ and ‘defamatory’ claims

On Friday, two reports by Auto Motor and Sport in Germany and Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy claimed that Red Bull had broken the spending ceiling of $145 million introduced by FIA last year.

01 October, 2022 17:49 IST
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner addressing a press conference on the event of the Singapore GP final at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 01, 2022.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner addressing a press conference on the event of the Singapore GP final at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 01, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner threatened to take legal action against Mercedes after the latter's boss Toto Wolff accused the former of breaching F1's 2021 budget cap.

"Hugely defamatory, fictitious claims. It is an underhand tactic employed to detract from perhaps a lack of performance on track from our rivals," said Horner on Saturday while addressing the media at Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore.

"We will look at all the options available to us because it is absolutely unacceptable to be making the comments that were made yesterday which are totally defamatory to the team, to the brands, and to Formula One," he added.

Horner also said that the accusation has been made to take the spotlight away from Max Verstappen, who is favourite to claim his second successive Singapore Grand Prix title on Sunday.

"It is not a coincidence that this comes at a point where Max has his first strike at a world championship," he said.

On Friday, two reports by Auto Motor and Sport in Germany and Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy claimed that Red Bull and Aston Martin had broken the spending ceiling of $145 million introduced by FIA last year.

With inputs from AP and AFP

