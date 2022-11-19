F1

Wolff says Mercedes qualifying was ‘one to put in the toilet’

Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth at Yas Marina, dimming hopes that he might avoid a first season without a win, while teammate George Russell will line up sixth on Sunday.

Reuters
19 November, 2022 22:47 IST
19 November, 2022 22:47 IST
Mercedes GP executive director Toto Wolff talks in a press conference.

Mercedes GP executive director Toto Wolff talks in a press conference. | Photo Credit: BRYN LENNON

Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth at Yas Marina, dimming hopes that he might avoid a first season without a win, while teammate George Russell will line up sixth on Sunday.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff dismissed his team’s final qualifying session of the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi on Saturday as one to put in the toilet.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth at Yas Marina, dimming hopes that he might avoid a first season without a win, while teammate and last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix winner George Russell will line up sixth on Sunday.

“Today, I just heard, is World Toilet Day so I think that is one to put in the toilet,” Wolff told Sky Sports television.

“I think we didn’t get the job done. I think we went backwards and they (Ferrari) did a little step forward,” added the Austrian.

“We went on a high-downforce, high-drag concept in order to have a good race car tomorrow and that was just so slow on the straights.”

Also Read
Mick Schumacher would be good fit as Mercedes reserve, says Wolff

With Max Verstappen and Red Bull having clinched both titles already, Mercedes and Ferrari are fighting for the runner-up slot in the constructors’ championship.

Mercedes, winner of a record eight constructors’ titles in a row until Red Bull dethroned it this year, is 19 points behind Ferrari.

The Italian team had Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualify third and fourth, with Verstappen on pole and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez alongside him on the front row.

Hamilton said Mercedes had thought Abu Dhabi would be a difficult track for the side but he had not been expecting such a margin, with the Briton nearly eight-tenths off Verstappen’s pole pace.

“Six-tenths of that is just on the straight,” added Hamilton, a five-time winner at Yas Marina.

“Bouncing is back with a vengeance. And that’s definitely losing us time.”

Mercedes spent much of the early part of the season battling ‘porpoising’, the bouncing on the straight that they appeared to have fixed in recent races.

Hamilton said there had also been a brake problem with the discs.

“When you hit the brake, the car pulls one direction. Going into turn five, the car’s pulling to the right and it’s a left-hand corner so it’s not ideal,” he said.

Read more stories on F1.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Abu Dhabi GP Preview: Hamilton, Verstappen head towards final F1 showdown

Slide shows

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

In pictures: 2020 Austrian Grand Prix

Remembering Niki Lauda: 5 moments from a stellar career

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us