F1: Alpine frustrated after drivers collide at Australian GP

The force of Pierre Gasly’s impact rocked Esteban Ocon but he declined to blame his fellow French team mate.

Reuters
02 April, 2023 16:38 IST
Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine F1 A523 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia.

Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine F1 A523 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Pierre Gasly apologised to his Alpine team mate Ocon Esteban after veering into him in a crash that took both drivers out of the Australian Grand Prix straight after a messy restart late in the race.

A red flag saw the grand prix restart for a two-lap sprint to decide the winner, and a slew of cars crashed out in the first corners.

Gasly drifted across the track and pushed Ocon into the wall, leaving both cars in pieces and triggering another red flag.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ended up winning the race after stewards decided the drivers would do a processional lap behind a safety car according to their grid positions at the second restart.

The force of Gasly’s impact rocked Ocon but he declined to blame his fellow French team mate.

“I am feeling OK, a little bit of a headache. It has been a hard hit but I will be OK,” he told reporters.

“I’m more tough than that. I will survive. But a tricky weekend.

“The chaotic restart, it could have been anyone that I collided with because there was a lot of cars going off and obviously it ended up being Pierre not leaving me much space -- but no hard feelings.

“He came and apologised and as I said it could have been anyone.”

Both Alpines were well within the points when the crash happened and set to make up ground on rival teams.

But they now lie sixth in the constructors championship with eight points after three races.

“For now I’m just gutted to miss a strong result,” said Gasly.

“For us to be so close to scoring 10 points and leaving without any is a bitter one for us to take.

“I don’t even want to comment about the end.

“I’m just extremely disappointed with the outcome of the race because I gave everything out there.”

