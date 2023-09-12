Hyderabad to host Indian Racing League season two opener with expansive plans ahead

The second season of the Indian Racing League (IRL) will kick off in Hyderabad from November 4-5 and will be followed by two races in New Delhi and Chennai. The event will be held in three cities over five weekends, with Chennai hosting the season finale.

Along the picturesque Necklace Road, situated on the banks of the Hussainsagar with the iconic Buddha statue as the backdrop, six teams will participate in the weekend showdown that promises to be better in terms of racing and public viewing.

“We are going to start the season in Hyderabad and then move to Delhi and Chennai. There have been quite a few challenges, and it’s something that hasn’t happened in the country before. But there has been a lot of improvement, and we are ready to host the Indian Racing League. This time it will be better and the experience will be unique,” Akhilesh Reddy, managing director and chairman of Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) told Sportstar in an exclusive chat.

RPPL was the track promoter for the Formula E event that happened in Hyderabad last year, and Akhilesh said that his team has gained much expertise after hosting an international event.

“We were the track promoters for Formula E and have seen the pros and cons. We are concentrating on a lot of things and working towards them, and this time the whole race will be different. Fans will have much more to see,” he said.

This will also be the first time that India will be hosting the Formula 4 Championship in Hyderabad along with the Indian Racing League. “Formula 4 is the starting step for a motorsport career, and to reach Formula 1, you need to go through these championships. It is FIA certified and has the Super Licence points. We are the first ones to host and conduct the Formula 4 championships in India,” Akhilesh said.

Admitting that the league faces challenges, from crowd management to maintaining the street circuit, Akhilesh said that his team has addressed the issues.

“We are making teams to take care of the crowd management, and we will make entry and exit for people convenient.” It is going to be different from last year.”

Hyderabad Blackbirds, Godspeed Kochi, Bangalore Speedsters, Chennai Turbo Riders, Goa Aces, and Speed Demons Delhi will be the six teams competing in the league, with each team consisting of a female driver.

The league chief further informed that the event will expand, with his team having identified Goa, Kolkata, and Bangalore as future destinations where fans can witness street racing.