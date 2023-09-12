Hyderabad unlikely to host Formula E race in 2024

Formula E might not be visiting the shores of Hyderabad in 2024, as the city has in all likelihood been denied the hosting rights for the 2024 Championship that was scheduled to be held early next year.

Top sources in the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) have confirmed to Sportstar that Hyderabad “won’t be hosting the event” that was marked to be held in February 2024. The city hosted India’s maiden Formula E race, with Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne winning the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix.

“At the moment, the race isn’t happening in Hyderabad, and India’s chances of hosting the 2024 Championships are slim. There are various reasons, and one cannot identify one particular aspect behind it,” a top FMSCI official said.

Formula E will witness 17 races across 10 global cities for the 2024 edition, with the test run starting in Spain from October 23–27. The new year will see Mexico host the first race on January 13, with Saudi Arabia welcoming the race fleet for the January 26–27 event.

While Brazil, Japan, Italy, Monaco, Germany, Indonesia, the USA, and the UK have found a place on the hosting sheet, India has been left out. While Berlin remains the only city to host an E-Prix in all 10 seasons, Hyderabad misses out on the street circuit calendar with TBD (To Be Decided) marked for the February 10 and 24 races.

Sao Paulo and Portland made their debut in 2023 and will engage race enthusiasts with speed and thrills. Experts in the motorsport industry have also linked the chaos and pandemonium that prevailed when the city hosted the Formula E race.

Sudden vehicular movement on the Formula E racing track caught the officials off guard and delayed the free practice session on Necklace Road in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On the opening day, a security breach saw vehicular traffic enter the race area of the street circuit, and the first practice session was delayed by an hour.

“Hosting a Formula E or Formula One race requires a lot of expertise and experience. I just hope Hyderabad gets back the hosting rights, but it looks difficult at the moment. The circuit is great and there is nothing wrong with the track. It’s just that the management thing that might have led to this decision. It was the first time that Hyderabad was hosting and it was great. The challenge is to host it on consistent basis like other countries,” another source said.

However, Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary to the Telangana Government, said that the state is still hopeful of hosting the race.

“The next meeting of the FIA organising committee is in October, and they will take a call,” he told Sportstar.

Formula E witnessed the first year of the GEN3 era with four debut race locations, including Hyderabad. While the action on the track captivated the attention of racing fans, the Hyderabad E-Prix is currently racing against time to provide fans with another virtual version of zooming cars on the race track.