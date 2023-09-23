MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Bezzecchi takes pole to continue VR46’s domination

Marco Bezzecchi clocked a time of 1:43.947, the first sub-1 minute 44 second time this weekend, to hand VR46 a clean sweep of all the MotoGP sessions so far.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 13:15 IST , Greater Noida - 3 MINS READ

Anish Pathiyil
Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati) team Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi competes in qualifying round.
Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati) team Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi competes in qualifying round. | Photo Credit: Manish Swarup/AP
infoIcon

Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati) team Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi competes in qualifying round. | Photo Credit: Manish Swarup/AP

Marco Bezzecchi extended the impressive weekend for the VR46 Racing Team by securing pole at the inaugural MotoGP Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit here on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Italian clocked a time of 1:43.947, the first sub-1 minute 44 second time this weekend, to hand VR46 a clean sweep of all the MotoGP sessions so far.

Championship contender Jorge Martin finished second behind Bezzecchi, with a time of 1:43.990 in his Pramac Ducati.

Martin, who led the charts in the early part of Qualifying 2 (Q2) was on track for pole in his penultimate lap, leading Bezzecchi by a few tenths. But a mistake in sector 3 meant he couldn’t secure a second consecutive pole after the San Marino Grand Prix.

RELATED | Race distance shortened after drivers complain about heat

Reigning Champion and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia finished third with a lap of 1:44.203, securing a spot on the front row, ahead of Practice topper Luca Marini in fourth.

Bagnaia was in sixth place after the first set of runs but managed to stitch together a good lap to ensure his championship rivals do not finish too far ahead.

The Repsol Honda team had a good outing, finishing in fifth and sixth, with 2020 World Champion Joan Mir finishing ahead of six-time champion Marc Marquez in a hugely impressive performance.

Marquez showed signs of his street-smartness as he hung around the back of Martin’s bike during the early parts of the session, trying to get the benefit of a slipstream behind the Pramac Ducati, which is rapid in a straight line.

Martin’s teammate Johann Zarco finished sixth ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo in seventh, one place higher than his finish in Practice yesterday.

The Aprilia riders had a disappointing session, finishing ninth and tenth, with Maverick Vinales finishing ahead of Aleix Espargaro.

Espargaro was the centre of some confusion ahead of the start of the session, which was delayed by three minutes.

The Aprilia rider was sent to the end of the pitlane ahead of the scheduled start of 11:45 AM but had to be pushed back to the garage due to the delay with the risk of losing tyre temperature stranded at pitlane entry for over three minutes.

Raul Fernandez finished 11th after securing a spot through the first Qualifying session (Q1), where he led the charts ahead of Gresini Racing’s Alex Marquez, who secured the second spot.

The joy was short-lived for Marquez, as he was unable to participate in Q2 after fracturing his ribs in a last lap crash in Q1.

The crash also brought agony to KTM rider Brad Binder as his final flying lap was cancelled following the yellow flag near the crash site.

This is the second time in two days that the South African has been affected by yellow flags in his last flying lap. He will now start the race from 14th on the grid.

The riders will next participate in the 11-lap Sprint Race scheduled to be held at 3:30 PM IST ahead of the Grand Prix race to be held tomorrow.

Related stories

Related Topics

Marco Bezzecchi /

Indian Grand Prix /

MotoGP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Bezzecchi takes pole to continue VR46’s domination
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. Roger Federer: The farewell was beautiful, I will be no stranger to Laver Cup
    AFP
  3. Laver Cup: Team World sweeps opening three matches against Team Europe
    AP
  4. Dolehide stuns Kenin, books Guadalajara title clash with Sakkari
    Reuters
  5. ‘Unafraid’ Madih Talal gears up for ISL debut with newly promoted Punjab FC
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Bezzecchi takes pole to continue VR46’s domination
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Race distance shortened after drivers complain about heat
    Team Sportstar
  3. Formula 1: Lawson is a talent for the future, says Horner
    Reuters
  4. F1: Horner hails Verstappen’s ‘maturity’ after Singapore setback
    AFP
  5. McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve for 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Bezzecchi takes pole to continue VR46’s domination
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. Roger Federer: The farewell was beautiful, I will be no stranger to Laver Cup
    AFP
  3. Laver Cup: Team World sweeps opening three matches against Team Europe
    AP
  4. Dolehide stuns Kenin, books Guadalajara title clash with Sakkari
    Reuters
  5. ‘Unafraid’ Madih Talal gears up for ISL debut with newly promoted Punjab FC
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment