Moto GP

Moto GP: Pedrosa to make wildcard return at Spanish Grand Prix

Pedrosa, 37, retired from the championship at the end of 2018 with 31 top class wins but still carries out testing duties for the Austrian manufacturer.

Reuters
26 January, 2023 22:34 IST
26 January, 2023 22:34 IST
File Photo: A three-time world champion in junior categories, Pedrosa was three times runner-up in the main MotoGP championship with the Repsol Honda team.

File Photo: A three-time world champion in junior categories, Pedrosa was three times runner-up in the main MotoGP championship with the Repsol Honda team. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pedrosa, 37, retired from the championship at the end of 2018 with 31 top class wins but still carries out testing duties for the Austrian manufacturer.

Dani Pedrosa will make a wildcard MotoGP appearance at his home Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez in April, the KTM factory team said on Thursday.

Also Read
You can never say never, says Vandoorne on Unfinished business in F1

Pedrosa, 37, retired from the championship at the end of 2018 with 31 top class wins but still carries out testing duties for the Austrian manufacturer.

A three-time world champion in junior categories, Pedrosa was three times runner-up in the main MotoGP championship with the Repsol Honda team.

His last wildcard outing was in Austria in 2021.

“I’m excited that he’s ready to do a wildcard. Reading between the lines, he would not do a wildcard if he thought the bike wasn’t competitive so I hope he gives us the right signal for that,” said KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer.

Read more stories on Moto GP.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Rosberg tips Verstappen to bounce back from difficult start

MotoGP stars swap bikes for F1 cars

Rossi fans left disappointed after Lorenzo snatches MotoGP title

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us