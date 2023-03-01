Motorsport

Susie Wolff to run new all-female F1 Academy

The new series aims to help young female drivers move up the motorsport ladder. No woman has started a Formula One grand prix since the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Reuters
MANAMA 01 March, 2023 19:15 IST
MANAMA 01 March, 2023 19:15 IST
FILE PHOTO: Susie Wolff has been appointed managing director of the new all-female F1 Academy.

FILE PHOTO: Susie Wolff has been appointed managing director of the new all-female F1 Academy. | Photo Credit: AFP

The new series aims to help young female drivers move up the motorsport ladder. No woman has started a Formula One grand prix since the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Susie Wolff, former principal of the Venturi Formula E team and wife of Mercedes Formula One boss Toto, has been appointed managing director of the new all-female F1 Academy, Formula One said on Wednesday.

The new series aims to help young female drivers move up the motorsport ladder. No woman has started a Formula One grand prix since the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Also Read
New all-female F1 Academy series to support US Grand Prix

Susie Wolff is also a former racer who competed in German Touring Cars (DTM) and served as a development driver for the Williams F1 team.

The Scot will report directly to Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

“I believe the F1 Academy can represent something beyond racing,” she said in a statement released ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

“It can inspire women around the world to follow their dreams and realise that with talent, passion and determination, there is no limit to what they can achieve.”

The inaugural season will include seven rounds with racers supporting the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us