MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Formula One: Wolff supports Guardiola, investing in Manchester United not compatible

Guardiola was a guest of Mercedes at this year’s British Grand Prix and also at last year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 10:53 IST , SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.
FILE PHOTO: Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mercedes Formula One boss Toto Wolff has suggested his support of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would make it hard to join team co-owner Jim Ratcliffe in buying into rival Manchester United.

Ineos’s Manchester-born billionaire chairman Ratcliffe is poised to take a 25 percent stake in the Premier League side.

Asked whether he might be tempted to join the Briton, Austrian Wolff -- also a co-owner of the Mercedes team -- distanced himself from any immediate involvement.

READ | Red Bull’s Verstappen to start Brazilian Grand Prix in the pole position

“Here we go,” he told Sky Sports television when the question was put to him.

Wolff said Ratcliffe was “such a clever person” that he would be willing to have a chat if there was anything he could contribute “but no, that’s very far away.

“I’m a Premier League fan. I think it’s the toughest environment. I’m a Pep Guardiola fan, so I guess that’s not compatible.”

Guardiola was a guest of Mercedes at this year’s British Grand Prix and also at last year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“We didn’t know each other but when I heard him talking, it was like my sentences, the same approach -- and he said the same about me,” Wolff told Formula One’s ‘Beyond the Grid’ podcast last year.

“Fundamentally, it’s down to human management, and (he is) someone that is certainly going to be part of my journey going forward because he was just on the same wavelength.”

Wolff was also photographed with Guardiola at Yas Marina holding a Manchester City shirt with Toto on the back.

Related stories

Related Topics

Toto Wolff /

Manchester United /

Manchester City /

Formula One /

Mercedes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula One: Wolff supports Guardiola, investing in Manchester United not compatible
    Reuters
  2. NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: Conway, Rachin give blazing start; New Zealand 29/0 (5)
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Rain looms large in Bengaluru; what happens if match is washed out?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SMAT Live Score Semifinal 1: Punjab opts to bowl vs Delhi, Live Updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Suarez set to reunite with Messi at Inter Miami: reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Formula One: Wolff supports Guardiola, investing in Manchester United not compatible
    Reuters
  2. Brazilian Grand Prix: Massa says no deadline extension for F1, FIA over 2008 world championship controversy
    Reuters
  3. Indian Racing League: Season 2 opener shifted out from Hyderabad due to elections
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Thailand MotoGP 2023: Jorge Martin wins Thai Moto GP, Bagnaia second
    Reuters
  5. Formula 1: Mercedes to move on from Austin blow with ‘sunny optimism’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula One: Wolff supports Guardiola, investing in Manchester United not compatible
    Reuters
  2. NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: Conway, Rachin give blazing start; New Zealand 29/0 (5)
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Rain looms large in Bengaluru; what happens if match is washed out?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SMAT Live Score Semifinal 1: Punjab opts to bowl vs Delhi, Live Updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Suarez set to reunite with Messi at Inter Miami: reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment