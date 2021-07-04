Canada loses in Tokyo Olympics men’s basketball qualifying

Canada spurned its final chance to bag a berth at the Olympic basketball tournament when it lost a qualifying tournament semifinal at home to the Czech Republic, which rallied from five points down in overtime to win.

The Canadians failed to get through the Tokyo qualifying hoop for the fifth time in a row as they went down 101-103 Saturday in Victoria. The Czechs advanced to Sunday night's final against Greece to decide a Tokyo Games spot.

Golden State's Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points, and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks had 23 for the Canucks, but that was not enough as Illinois-born Czech point forward Blake Schilb pulled out a match-high 31 points.

Tomas Satoransky landed the decisive basket and notched 18 points in all.

Greece saw off Turkey 81-63 in their qualifying semifinal.