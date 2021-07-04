Home Olympics 2021 Canada loses in Tokyo Olympics men’s basketball qualifying The Canadians failed to get through the Tokyo qualifying hoop for the fifth time in a row as they went down 101-103 Saturday in Victoria. AFP Paris 04 July, 2021 16:31 IST Canada's Andrew Wiggins, right, tries to block the pass by Czech Republic's Blake Schilb during the first half of a FIBA men’s Olympic basketball qualifying semifinal at Memorial Arena in Victoria, British Columbia, Saturday, July 3, 2021. - AP AFP Paris 04 July, 2021 16:31 IST Canada spurned its final chance to bag a berth at the Olympic basketball tournament when it lost a qualifying tournament semifinal at home to the Czech Republic, which rallied from five points down in overtime to win.The Canadians failed to get through the Tokyo qualifying hoop for the fifth time in a row as they went down 101-103 Saturday in Victoria. The Czechs advanced to Sunday night's final against Greece to decide a Tokyo Games spot.RELATED| Milwaukee Bucks beats Hawks, heads to NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 Golden State's Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points, and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks had 23 for the Canucks, but that was not enough as Illinois-born Czech point forward Blake Schilb pulled out a match-high 31 points.Tomas Satoransky landed the decisive basket and notched 18 points in all.Greece saw off Turkey 81-63 in their qualifying semifinal. Read more stories on Olympics 2021. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :