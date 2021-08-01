Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020, August 1 LIVE Updates: Udayan Mane, Fouaad Mirza, PV Sindhu in action Olympics: Catch the live Tokyo 2020 events updates, highlights, results, schedule, medals tally as the Indian athletes compete on Day 10, August 1, Sunday. Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 01 August, 2021 04:48 IST India's Udayan Mane, left, and teammate Anirban Lahiri at the putting green during a practice session of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. - AP Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 01 August, 2021 04:48 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Indian athletes in action on Competition Day 9 at the Olympics. This is Santadeep Dey taking you through all the action as it unfolds at Tokyo 2020.LIVE COMMENTARYStay tuned! The live coverage begins shortly.INDIANS IN ACTIONAfter a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics finally got underway on July 23. India sent its largest ever contingent to the Games - 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women).Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 1 so that you can stay up to speed!Golf – Men’s individual – Udayan Mane, Anirban Lahiri – 4:11 AM ISTEquestrian – Cross Country: Individual – Fouaad Mirza – 5:18 AM ISTBoxing – Men's Quarterfinal: Satish Kumar vs B. Jalolov (UZB) – 9:36 AM ISTBadminton – Women’s singles bronze medal – P. V. Sindhu vs He Bingjiao (CHI) 5PM ISTHockey – Quarterfinal Men's: Team India vs Great Britain – 5:30 PM ISTFREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)When will Indian athletes play at the Tokyo Olympics? Events of Indian interest at Tokyo 2020 will begin at 4:11 AM IST on August 1, 2021.Where to watch Indian events at Tokyo Olympics?The Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Tokyo Olympics live in India.Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will telecast events with Hindi commentary while Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will have English commentary.Live streaming of the events will be available on the SonyLIV and JioTV apps.