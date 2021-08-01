Tokyo Olympics 2020, August 1 LIVE Updates: Udayan Mane, Fouaad Mirza, PV Sindhu in action

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Indian athletes in action on Competition Day 9 at the Olympics. This is Santadeep Dey taking you through all the action as it unfolds at Tokyo 2020.

LIVE COMMENTARY

INDIANS IN ACTION

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics finally got underway on July 23. India sent its largest ever contingent to the Games - 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women).

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 1 so that you can stay up to speed!

Golf – Men’s individual – Udayan Mane, Anirban Lahiri – 4:11 AM IST

Equestrian – Cross Country: Individual – Fouaad Mirza – 5:18 AM IST

Boxing – Men's Quarterfinal: Satish Kumar vs B. Jalolov (UZB) – 9:36 AM IST

Badminton – Women’s singles bronze medal – P. V. Sindhu vs He Bingjiao (CHI) 5PM IST

Hockey – Quarterfinal Men's: Team India vs Great Britain – 5:30 PM IST

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)