Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020, August 1 LIVE Updates: Udayan Mane, Fouaad Mirza, PV Sindhu in action

Olympics: Catch the live Tokyo 2020 events updates, highlights, results, schedule, medals tally as the Indian athletes compete on Day 10, August 1, Sunday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Tokyo Last Updated: 01 August, 2021 04:48 IST
Udayan Mane and Anirban Lahiri

India's Udayan Mane, left, and teammate Anirban Lahiri at the putting green during a practice session of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan.   -  AP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Tokyo Last Updated: 01 August, 2021 04:48 IST

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Indian athletes in action on Competition Day 9 at the Olympics. This is Santadeep Dey taking you through all the action as it unfolds at Tokyo 2020.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The live coverage begins shortly.

INDIANS IN ACTION

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics finally got underway on July 23. India sent its largest ever contingent to the Games - 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women).

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 1 so that you can stay up to speed!

Golf – Men’s individual – Udayan Mane, Anirban Lahiri – 4:11 AM IST

Equestrian – Cross Country: Individual – Fouaad Mirza – 5:18 AM IST

Boxing – Men's Quarterfinal: Satish Kumar vs B. Jalolov (UZB) – 9:36 AM IST

Badminton – Women’s singles bronze medal – P. V. Sindhu vs  He Bingjiao (CHI) 5PM IST

Hockey – Quarterfinal Men's: Team India vs Great Britain – 5:30 PM IST

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)

  • When will Indian athletes play at the Tokyo Olympics?
    Events of Indian interest at Tokyo 2020 will begin at 4:11 AM IST on August 1, 2021.
  • Where to watch Indian events at Tokyo Olympics?
    The Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Tokyo Olympics live in India.

    Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will telecast events with Hindi commentary while Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will have English commentary.

    Live streaming of the events will be available on the SonyLIV and JioTV apps.