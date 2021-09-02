Paralympics India roundup: Shooter Rahul Jakhar finishes fifth, Arvind finishes seventh in shot put

Indian shooter Rahul Jakhar signed off 5th in the P3 mixed 25m pistol SH1 event of the Paralympics here on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Jakhar was eliminated at the end of the seventh series in the finals after qualifying second with a score of 576, which included 284 in precision and 292 in the rapid stage.

It is by far his best international performance.

Athletes in SH1 pistol competitions have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries.

Indians in action on September 3 - Must-win matches for shuttlers; Praveen Kumar to compete in men's high jump T64

The other Indian in fray, Akash, could not qualify for the finals after ending 20th in the qualifications with a score of 551 (278 in precision and 273 in rapid).

Arvind ends 7th in men's shot put F35 event

India's Arvind ended seventh in the men's shot put F35 event of the Paralympics.

Making his debut at the Games, the 28-year-old's best effort was a 13.48m throw in the eight-strong field.

The gold medal in this event went to Uzbekistan's Khusniddin Norbekov, who produced a season's best effort of 16.13m.

Argentina's Emanuel Urra claimed the silver with a 15.90m throw, while the bronze went to China's Fu Xinhan (15.41m, season's best).

Prachi Yadav advances to canoe sprint semifinals

India's Prachi Yadav qualified for the semifinals of canoe sprint event in women's Va'a single 200m at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 26-year-old from Bhopal recorded a time of one minute, 11.098 seconds - 13.014 seconds behind leader Great Britain's Emma Wiggs (58.084s) in class VL2 heat 1 at the Sea Forest Waterway here.

READ: Pramod Bhagat beats Oleksandr Chyrkov to reach semifinals

The semifinal will be held on Friday.

Yadav, who has paralysis below her waist, has competed in Para swimming at the national level as well but took up canoeing on the recommendation of her coach Virender Kumar.