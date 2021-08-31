Singhraj Adana wins bronze in shooting at Tokyo Paralympics

Singhraj Adana won bronze with a score of 216.8 in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday. China's Yang Chao and Huang Xing won gold and silver respectively. This is India's second medal in shooting. Avani Lekhara won the women's 10m air rifle standing finals (SH 1) on Monday.

Adana's compatriot Manish Narwal topped qualification, but was eliminated in the early stages of the finals.

This is India's eighth medal at the Games so far. On Monday, Sumit Antil won gold in the men's javelin F64/44 finals, while Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in the men's discus throw F56 event.

Congratulations Singhraj Adhana on winning the Bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 31, 2021

Devendra Jhajharia won silver in the men's F46 javelin throw event with a personal best effort of 64.35m. Two-time reigning world champion Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze with a throw of 64.01m.

On Sunday, Bhavinaben Patel and Nishad Kumar won a silver each in women's singles table tennis class 4 and men's T47 high jump events respectively.

Vinod Kumar's bronze medal in men's discus throw F52 will not stand. He is designated as "Classification not Completed" and results of the competition are void.