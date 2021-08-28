Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 4 updates: Paddler Bhavinaben Patel reaches TT finals Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live: Catch all the live updates with Indian athletes in action on Day 4 (August 28) of the Paralympics. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 August, 2021 07:20 IST India's Bhavinaben Patel will take on China's Zhang Miao in the women's table tennis singles Class 4 semifinals on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - REUTERS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 August, 2021 07:20 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Indian athletes in action and all the major events on Day 4 at the Tokyo Paralympics.LIVE COMMENTARYINDIANS IN ACTION-Archery- Men's Individual Compound (1/16 Elimination) - Shyam Sundar Swami (Sport Class ST) vs Matt Stutzman (USA)S. S. Swami lost 139-142 to USA's Matt Stutzman in the Men's individual compound 1/16 elimination match.While Matt got a perfect 30 in the fourth round, the Indian archer failed to get a perfect score in any of his rounds, with the highest score being 28.Table Tennis - Women's Singles Class 4 (Semifinal) - Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Zhang Miao (CHN)Bhavina would face the player she had lost to the in the group stages China's Zhou Ying in the finals tomorrow at 7:15 IST.WHAT A BRILLIANT COMEBACK FOR BHAVINA - Bhavina enters the finals by winning the final set 11-8.Bhavina lost the fourth set 9-11 as the match heads to the fifth and final set to decide the finallist.The third set saw a comprehensive win by the Indian paddler as she took the game 11-4. The Indian took the early lead at the beginning of the set, helping her win by a huge margin.The Indian overcomes her first set defeat to bounce back 11-7 by winning six points on own serve.Bhavina loses the first set 7-11 to Zhang Miao of China. Indians in action on August 28 (Timings in IST):6:10 a.m. - Table Tennis - Women's Singles Class 4 (Semifinal) - Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Zhang Miao (CHN)6:38 a.m. - Archery - Men's Individual Compound (1/16 Elimination) - Shyam Sundar Swami (Sport Class ST) vs Matt Stutzman (USA)8:52 a.m. - Archery - Men's Individual Compound (1/16 Elimination) - Rakesh Kumar (Sport Class W2) vs K. C. Ngai (HKG)3:30 p.m. - Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw F57 Final - Ranjeet Bhati- RELATED -READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know your sport: Swimming, shooting, archery and powerlifting READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know Your Sport: Badminton, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Canoeing READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know Your Sport: Athletics, classifications and Indians in action FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)When will Indian athletes play at the Tokyo Olympics? Events of Indian interest at Tokyo 2020 will begin at 5:30 AM IST on August 1, 2021.Where to watch Indian events at Tokyo Olympics?The Tokyo Paralympics can be watched in India live on Eurosport and Doordarshan. It can also be streamed online through official channel of Prasar Bharati sports and DD National on Youtube.