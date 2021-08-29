Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Vinod Kumar wins bronze in discus throw

India's Vinod Kumar won bronze in the men's F -51/52 discus throw at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, with an Asian record throw of 19.91m.

Vinod threw 17.46m, 18.32m, and 17.80m in his first three throws. He cleared the 19m mark with a 19.12m throw and followed it up with 19.9m and 19.81m throws.

Poland's Piotr Kosewicz won gold with 20.02m while Croatia's Velimir Sandor took silver with a throw of 19.98m.

Earlier, Nishad Kumar equalled his won Asian record to win silver in men's T46/47 high jump and Bhavinaben Patel won silver after losing her table tennis final to Zhou Ying of China.

India now has three medals at the Paralympics.