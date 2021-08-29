Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Vinod Kumar wins bronze in discus throw India now has three medals at the Paralympics. Earlier, Nishad Kumar and Bhavinaben Patel won silver in men's high jump and table tennis respectively. Team Sportstar 29 August, 2021 18:39 IST India's Vinod Kumar won bronze in the men's F -51/52 discus throw at the Paralympics. - SAI Team Sportstar 29 August, 2021 18:39 IST India's Vinod Kumar won bronze in the men's F -51/52 discus throw at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, with an Asian record throw of 19.91m.Vinod threw 17.46m, 18.32m, and 17.80m in his first three throws. He cleared the 19m mark with a 19.12m throw and followed it up with 19.9m and 19.81m throws. Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in men's high jump T47 Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavinaben Patel wins silver to open India's medal tally Poland's Piotr Kosewicz won gold with 20.02m while Croatia's Velimir Sandor took silver with a throw of 19.98m. Earlier, Nishad Kumar equalled his won Asian record to win silver in men's T46/47 high jump and Bhavinaben Patel won silver after losing her table tennis final to Zhou Ying of China.India now has three medals at the Paralympics. Read more stories on Tokyo paralympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :