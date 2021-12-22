2021, The Year In Sports: October recall

From Chennai Super Kings' fourth IPL title to Pakistan's historic 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup, here is a look at the top sporting moments from October.

Oct 1: Mandhana hits first Test ton

Smriti Mandhana hit her first Test century as India built a solid first-innings score against Australia on a rain-hit second day in Carrara. The opener was dismissed for 127 as India ended the day on 276-5 in the day-night game on the Gold Coast.

Oct 3: Bedia sparkles in FC Goa’s triumph

Edu Bedia produced a spectacular finish in extra-time as FC Goa beat home favourite Mohammedan Sporting to win its maiden Durand Cup title at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Oct 5: Hockey India withdraws from 2022 Birmingham CWG

India pulled out of next year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games’ hockey competition, citing COVID-19 concerns and UK’s discriminatory quarantine rules for travellers from the country.

Oct 6: Anshu Malik first Indian woman wrestler to reach World Championship final

Anshu Malik (57kg) became the first ever Indian female wrestler to win a silver medal at the World Championships in Oslo.

Oct 7: Saudi Arabia-led consortium completes takeover of Newcastle United

A Saudi Arabia-led takeover of Newcastle United was completed with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) buying the Premier League club in a deal worth just over £300 million.

Oct 10: France wins Nations League with comeback win over Spain

Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner as France came from behind to beat Spain and become the second team to win the Nations League.

Oct 10: Fury defeats Wilder to retain WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury demolished Deontay Wilder in the 11th round after dragging himself off the canvas in an epic world heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas.

Oct 15: CSK beats KKR to win IPL

Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League for the fourth time after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final.

Oct 15: Formula 1 announces 23-race calendar for 2022

Formula 1 revealed the calendar for the 2022 season, with a record-breaking 23 Grand Prix schedule being approved. The season will begin in Bahrain on March 20 and finish in Abu Dhabi on November 20.

Oct 24: Pakistan humbles India

Shaheen Afridi rattled India’s top-order with his fiery left-arm pace to lay the foundation before the opening combination of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan built on it to help Pakistan register its maiden win in a World Cup match against India.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (R) celebrates after scoring a half-century as captain Babar Azam applauds during an ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. - AFP

Oct 24: Khalid Jamil becomes first Indian head coach in ISL

Khalid Jamil became the first full-time Indian head coach in the history of the Indian Super League with NorthEast United FC offering him the top job.

Oct 25: Lucknow and Ahmedabad become home to two newest IPL franchises

The Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG group won the bid for Lucknow at approximately Rs 7000 crore while private equity firm CVC Capital won Ahmedabad at approximately INR 5200 crore.