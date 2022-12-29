2022, The Year In Sports: July recall

July 2: Swiatek 37-match unbeaten streak ends

World No 1 Iga Swiatek’s loss Alize Cornet in the third round of Wimbledon 2022 marked the end of a remarkable 37-match unbeaten streak. (READ)

July 5:England thumps India in rescheduled Edgbaston Test

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow shredded India with unbeaten centuries as England rewrote history by winning its series-deciding Test by seven wickets on the last day of the fifth Test at Edgbaston. (READ)

July 9: Rybakina’s landmark Wimbledon win

Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship. (READ)

July 10: Novak bags No. 21 at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the men’s singles final on Sunday to win his 21st Grand Slam title and a seventh silverware at the Wimbledon. (READ)

July 17: Pant, Hardik heroics floor England

Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 113-ball 125 combined with Hardik Pandya’s all-round skills helped India beat England by five wickets in Manchester to win the ODI series 2-1. This is now the third ODI series defeat for England at home since 2015. (READ)

Rishabh Pant reacts after India beat England to win the ODI series at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: AP

July 20: Barcelona completes Lewandowski signing

Barcelona signed Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for up to 50 million euros ($51.14 million). (READ)

July 24: Neeraj Chopra’s historic silver in World Championships

Neeraj Chopra created history yet again by becoming the only Indian silver-medallist at the World Athletics Championship. (READ)

July 26: Neeraj ruled out of Commonwealth Games

Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to an injury he picked up at last week’s Athletics World championships. (READ)

July 27: Lovlina Borgohain and boxing contingent controversy at CWG 2022

Even before the Commonwealth Games began, the Indian contingent was embroiled in a controversy where 2020 Olympic Bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain complained that her preparation for the event was getting affected due to “continuous harassment” of her coaches. (READ)

July 28:Chess Olympiad kicks off in Chennai

A grand opening ceremony kicked off the 44th Chess Olympiad hosted by India in Mahabalipuram, Chennai on July 28. (READ)

July 30: Sanket Sargar wins weightlifting silver, India’s first medal at Commonwealth Games 2022

Sanket Sargar won India’s first medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 after lifting a total of 248kg in the men’s weightlifting 55kg category on July 30. (READ)

July 30: Mirabai Chanu wins weightlifting gold at Commonwealth Games 2022

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu handed India its first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games 2022 after her win at the women’s 49kg event. (READ)