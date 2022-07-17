Weekly Digest (July 11- July 17): Sindhu wins Singapore Open title; Babuta clinches gold in shooting world cup

CRICKET

Bangladesh opening batter Tamim Iqbal on Sunday announced his retirement from Twenty20 Internationals. ( REPORT)

Middlesex County Cricket Club signed Indian pacer Umesh Yadav for the remainder of the 2022 county season on Monday. Middlesex is currently second in Division Two of the County Championship. This is his maiden stint in county cricket in England. Umesh will also be available for Middlesex’s Royal London One-Day Cup. ( REPORT)

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya picked up the fourth-best figures in the history of Test cricket by a debutant to back up Dinesh Chandimal’s first double-hundred as Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in the first Test on Monday. ( REPORT)

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member women’s squad for the Commonwealth Games. The team will also see the return of Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatiya. ( REPORT)

File Photo: Harmanpreet Kaur | Photo Credit: PTI

The Karnataka State Cricket Association’s brand new T20 offering, the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament, will be held from August 7 to 26, it was announced on Saturday. ( REPORT)

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes has been rested from the home T20 series against South Africa and the Hundred as part of the team’s workload management. ( REPORT)

The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced a 10-month ban on Bangladesh pace bowler Shohidul Islam from all cricketing activities after he failed a dope test conducted in March. ( REPORT)

Ambati Rayudu has returned to Baroda and will be playing for the side in the upcoming domestic season. ( REPORT)

FOOTBALL

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is looking to employ an inclusive approach with more participation from former India players at the state level, including voting rights in the elections. ( REPORT)

Jyoti Chauhan and Soumya Guguloth became the first Indian footballers, men or women, to be invited to join Croatia’s first division side ZNK Dinamo Zagreb for its pre-season and extended trials. ( REPORT)

Manchester United got its pre-season off to a flying start with a 4-0 rout of rival Liverpool in Thailand on Tuesday, giving new manager Erik ten Hag a big boost in his first match in charge. ( REPORT)

Women’s FIFA player of the year winner Alexia Putellas will be out for up to 12 months with an anterior ligament tear, her club Barcelona said on Tuesday. ( REPORT)

File Photo: Alexia Putellas | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A French Senate enquiry into chaotic scenes at the Champions League final in May in Paris concluded that the problems were caused by a “string of dysfunctions” in the organisation rather than Liverpool supporters, as claimed by the government. ( REPORT)

Morocco and Zambia both qualified for a first ever Women’s World Cup on Wednesday after winning their respective quarterfinal matches at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. ( REPORT)

Russia remains barred from Europe’s leading football competitions including the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected appeals by the national football federation and four clubs on Friday. ( REPORT)

Manchester United signed Christian Eriksen on a free transfer with the Danish playmaker signing a three-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Friday. ( REPORT). It also agreed a deal with Ajax Amsterdam to sign defender Lisandro Martinez for an initial fee of 57.37 million euros ($57.87 million), with 10 million euros of potential add-ons included. ( REPORT)

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss the Community Shield meeting with Premier League champion Manchester City on July 30 due to a muscle injury, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday. ( REPORT)

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has missed his team’s flight for a preseason tour of the United States because of problems with his passport, the Spanish club said Saturday. ( REPORT)

Chelsea has completed the signing of Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Manchster City forward Raheem Sterling ( REPORT) on a four-year and five-year contract respectively. ( REPORT)

Ten years after Paul Pogba left Manchester United to sign with Italian side Juventus on a free transfer, history repeated itself on Monday as the France midfielder bid farewell to the Premier League and returned to the Serie A club. ( REPORT)

TENNIS

Francisco Cerundolo capped an impressive week to claim his maiden ATP title with a straight sets win over fellow Argentine Sebastian Baez in Bastad. ( REPORT)

File Photo: Francisco Cerundolo | Photo Credit: AFP

Dhakshineswar Suresh and Lakshmi Prabha won the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively at the Tamil Nadu State Championships at the SDAT Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. ( REPORT)

Former world number one Maria Sharapova announced the birth of her first child Theodore on Friday, sharing a picture of the newborn along with her fiance. ( REPORT)

Serena Williams will continue her comeback at next month’s Canadian Open WTA event in Toronto, organisers confirmed on Thursday. ( REPORT)

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem beat Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the ATP250 event in Bastad, Sweden on Tuesday. This was the Austrian’s first tour-level win since his return to professional tennis in March this year after sitting out for nine months due to a wrist injury sustained at the 2021 Mallorca Championships. ( REPORT)

Novak Djokovic slipped four places to seventh in the world rankings on Monday despite retaining his Wimbledon title due to the men’s tour governing body’s controversial decision not to award ranking points for the Grand Slam event. ( REPORT)

MOTORSPORTS

Former Formula One race director Michael Masi decided to leave the governing FIA and relocate to Australia seven months after playing a part in one of the sport’s biggest recent controversies. ( REPORT)

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will be charged with fraud by false representation following a government investigation into his overseas assets, British prosecutors said. ( REPORT)

After making a successful Formula 1 test debut in June, Jehan Daruvala will take part in his second two-day test with former champions McLaren at the Portimao circuit in Portugal next week. ( REPORT)

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has been given the green light to begin physiotherapy six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right arm in the United States, his Repsol Honda team confirmed. ( REPORT)

File Photo: Marc Marquez | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Formula One’s governing body said it will introduce tougher tests on the roll hoops of cars next season as a result of Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou’s big British Grand Prix crash. ( REPORT)

BADMINTON

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu lifted the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy after outwitting China’s Wang Zhi Yi in an intense women’s singles final on Sunday. ( REPORT )

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has moved to disaffiliate the Karnataka Badminton Association (KBA) citing KBA’s non-compliance towards amending its Constitution and bringing it in line with BAI bylaws. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

Fred Kerley led home an American clean sweep in the world championships 100 metres final on Saturday, the first since 1991, to send the home fans wild as the sport’s dominant nation got a night to remember as they hosted the event for the first time. ( REPORT)

Fred Kerley, of the United States, celebrates after wining the final in the men’s 100-meter run at the World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: AP

Shericka Jackson is the toast of 2022. The Jamaican sprinter has been in a new phase of her career. Since winning the 100m bronze in Tokyo Olympics, she has set a buzz ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. ( REPORT)

National record holder Murali Sreeshankar finished seventh with 7.96m in the men’s long jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. ( REPORT)

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child. ( REPORT)

Juby Thomas, a former national high jump champion and the 1999 South Asian Games bronze medallist, died after an accident at Mulanthuruthy on Friday morning. He was 42 and is survived by his wife and three daughters. ( REPORT)

SHOOTING

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Arjun Babuta put up a high quality fare to clinch the gold, as he beat Lucas Kozeniesky of the US, 17-9 in men’s air rifle. ( REPORT )

Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane combined to beat Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni of Hungary 17-13 for the mixed air rifle gold. ( REPORT )

India won its third gold through men’s air rifle team. ( REPORT )

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar came up with a dominant performance in clinching the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position gold. ( REPORT )

India’s Anjum Moudgil won a bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. ( REPORT )

WRESTLING

Nisha Dahiya and Mansi Ahlawat secured two more medals in women’s competitions at the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series wrestling tournament in Tunis, Tunisia. ( REPORT )

Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik managed a bronze medal in the women’s 62kg category at the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series wrestling tournament in Tunis, Tunisia, on Friday. ( REPORT )

BOXING

Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman said that two women have accused him of sexually abusing them in the 1970s, allegations the 73-year-old American denies. ( REPORT )

GOLF

Pranavi Urs struck form just when it was most needed as she fired four birdies in a span of five holes on the back nine in the final round to win the ninth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Bangalore Golf Club here on Friday. ( REPORT )

The Indo-Thai par of Aditi Ashok and Pajaree Annanarukarn finished T-24 despite a 7-under final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, US on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Indian golfer Amandeep Drall could not make up for the two bogeys and a double in her first eight holes as she carded a disappointing 1-over 73 in the final round to finish a modest T-37 at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open. ( REPORT )

Rory McIlroy’s first-round score of 66 at the 150th Open Championship was only good enough for second place, but it was a supporter who paid the price after the World No. 2’s wayward tee shot struck his hand and broke it. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

India has learnt its lessons from its disappointing Women’s FIH World Cup campaign and is looking to start afresh in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, says forward Lalremsiami. ( REPORT)

The FIH Women’s World Cup did not go as expected for the Indian women’s hockey team but striker Navneet Kaur on Thursday said the side will look to better its performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India finished ninth in the World Cup. ( REPORT)

CHESS

R. Praggnanandhaa warmed up for the upcoming Chess Olympiad by winning the Paracin Open chess title in Paracin, Serbia, on Saturday and bounced back into the world’s top-100 live rankings. ( REPORT)