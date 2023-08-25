MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker dies after crash during training

De Decker’s death came after Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died in June after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 18:29 IST , BRUSSELS - 1 MIN READ

AP
De Decker, a winner of Paris-Roubaix in the Espoirs category this year, had been brought to the hospital for surgery in the Belgian town of Lier after he collided with a car.
De Decker, a winner of Paris-Roubaix in the Espoirs category this year, had been brought to the hospital for surgery in the Belgian town of Lier after he collided with a car. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

De Decker, a winner of Paris-Roubaix in the Espoirs category this year, had been brought to the hospital for surgery in the Belgian town of Lier after he collided with a car. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 22-year-old Belgian cyclist died on Friday following a crash in training earlier this week, the Lotto Dstny team said.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our rider Tijl De Decker,” the Belgian team said. “Today Tijl has lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained after his crash on training last Wednesday.”

De Decker, a winner of Paris-Roubaix in the Espoirs category this year, had been brought to the hospital for surgery in the Belgian town of Lier after he collided with a car. He was then transported to Antwerp University Hospital and placed in an induced coma.

“Despite the best efforts of the staff at the hospital, Tijl couldn’t make it through and this morning he lost his battle,” his team said.

De Decker had joined the Lotto Dstny development team this year.

“We are devastated by the loss of our cyclist,” team CEO Stéphane Heulot said. “Tijl showed big progression this year and we believed in his growth margin. Stepping up to the pro team was a logical choice. Unfortunately he will never turn pro and we will always remember him as a talented young rider and a warm and friendly person off the bike.”

De Decker’s death came after Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died in June after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cycling /

Tour de Suisse

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker dies after crash during training
    AP
  2. East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala, Live Score, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal: EBFC 1 - 0 GKFC; Early Elsey goal gives EBFC lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Full list of 634 Indian athletes sanctioned to take part in Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  4. Iglesias quits Spain’s men’s team after Rubiales refuses to resign
    AFP
  5. AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC to face Al Hilal October 23, Neymar might play in India on November 6
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker dies after crash during training
    AP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 25
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sports Ministry approves funding for Tejaswin’s training equipment, participation of Sarnobat, Elavenil in international shooting events
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 24
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Esports Championships: Tejan and Gulrez to lead India’s charge in Tekken and eFootball
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker dies after crash during training
    AP
  2. East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala, Live Score, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal: EBFC 1 - 0 GKFC; Early Elsey goal gives EBFC lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Full list of 634 Indian athletes sanctioned to take part in Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  4. Iglesias quits Spain’s men’s team after Rubiales refuses to resign
    AFP
  5. AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC to face Al Hilal October 23, Neymar might play in India on November 6
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment