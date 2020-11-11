More Sports More Sports Cyclist Groenewegan gets 9-month ban for crash that left rival in coma Dylan Groenewegen, who has four Tour de France stage wins in his career, has received a nine-month ban after forcing rival Fabio Jakobsen to a coma. AP 11 November, 2020 16:07 IST Groenewegen, who has four Tour de France stage wins in his career, veered right in a sprint to the finish line on August 5, forcing Fabio Jakobsen to crash into roadside barriers. - TWITTER AP 11 November, 2020 16:07 IST Cyclist Dylan Groenewegen was banned from racing for nine months on Wednesday for causing a sprint-finish crash that left a rival in a coma and with severe facial injuries.The International Cycling Union said its disciplinary panel ruled Groenewegen cannot compete again until May 7. He will miss the spring season of one-day classic races plus week-long races including Paris-Nice, where he has won stages in previous seasons."The crash in the first stage of the Tour of Poland will forever be a black page in my career," the Dutch rider said in a statement published by his Jumbo-Visma team.READ | Rahm makes trick shot hole-in-one in Masters practice Groenewegen, who has four Tour de France stage wins in his career, veered right in a sprint to the finish line on August 5, forcing Fabio Jakobsen to crash into roadside barriers.Jakobsen was awarded the stage win after Groenewegen was disqualified. He was treated in a medically induced coma and left needing reconstructive surgery on his face and jaw.The UCI said Groenewegen "acknowledged that he deviated from his line and committed a violation" of race rules."I hope this has been a wise lesson for every sprinter," Groenewegen said. "I follow the news of Fabio's recovery very closely. I can only hope that one day he will return completely." Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know