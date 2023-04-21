Indian sports news wrap, April 21

TENNIS

Barcelona Open: Bopanna-Ebden pair through to semifinals

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden reached the semifinals of the Barcelona Open, an ATP500 event, on Friday.

The Indo-Australian pair of Bopanna and Ebden beat the French-Mexican duo of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Santiago Gonzalez 6-2, 6-4 in their quarterfinal clash.

Bopanna and Ebden will next face either top-seeded Dutch-British pair of Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupski or the unseeded French-Greek duo of Nicolas Mahut and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

RESULTS ATP500 Barcelona Doubles, Quarterfinals - Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden (AUS) bt Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) 6-2, 6-4 ITF W100 Charleston Doubles, Quarterfinals - Prarthana Thombare/Jessy Rompies (INA) bt [2] Sabrina Santamaria/Kaitlyn Christian (USA) 2-6, 6-2, [11-9]

- Team Sportstar

Yashpaul beats Kundu to clinch AITA men’s tennis tournament title

LUDHIANA: Top seed Neerj Yashpaul beat second seed Ajay Kundu 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Rs.100,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament at the Harvest Academy, Jassowal, on Friday.

Akash Katewa and Sunil Malik who had won their first three matches in the super tie-break, won the doubles title, beating Dalwinder Singh and Sahajpreet Bajwa in straight sets.

The results (finals):

Singles: Neeraj Yashpaul bt Ajay Kundu 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: Akash Katewa & Sunil Malik bt Dalwinder Singh & Sahajpreet Bajwa 7-5, 6-4.

AITA under-18 Championship: Dhruv Kumar wins double crown

NEW DELHI: Dhruv Kumar won a double crown in the AITA Championship series under-18 tennis tournament at the Tennis Gurukul Academy, Khera Khurd.

Dhruv beat Vishesh Kumar Singh 6-2, 6-4 for the singles title. Dhruv in partnership with Lakshay Dahiya won the doubles title, beating Dev Prakash Tanwar and Manan Kumar 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

The results (finals):

Boys: Dhruv Kumar bt Vishesh Kumar Singh 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles: Dhruv Kumar & Lakshay Dahiya bt Dev Prakash Tanwar & Manan Kumar 6-4, 6-4.

Girls: Yashika Shokeen bt Navy Dabas 6-3, 6-4.

- Kamesh Srinivasan