Indian sports news wrap, March 20

TENNIS

Asia-Oceania WJT: Indian girls seeded No. 2; clubbed with Hong Kong, Singapore and Lebanon

The Indian girls have been seeded No.2 and clubbed with Hong Kong, Singapore and Lebanon in group -D for the Asia-Oceania World Junior under-14 tennis tournament being played in Kuching, Malaysia.

The first day’s play was washed out, and the referee has suggested two rounds of competition on Tuesday. Australia has been seeded No.1, while Japan and Thailand are the third and fourth seeds respectively.

The groupings Group-A: Australia, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan. Group-B: Thailand, Nepal, Iran, Korea. Group-C: Japan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan. Group-D: India, Singapore, Lebanon, Hong Kong.

-Kamesh Srinivasan