Indian sports news wrap, March 20

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on March 20.

Team Sportstar
20 March, 2023 19:04 IST
Representative Image: The Indian girls have been seeded No.2 and clubbed with Hong Kong, Singapore and Lebanon in group D.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on March 20.

TENNIS

Asia-Oceania WJT: Indian girls seeded No. 2; clubbed with Hong Kong, Singapore and Lebanon

The Indian girls have been seeded No.2 and clubbed with Hong Kong, Singapore and Lebanon in group -D for the Asia-Oceania World Junior under-14 tennis tournament being played in Kuching, Malaysia.

The first day’s play was washed out, and the referee has suggested two rounds of competition on Tuesday. Australia has been seeded No.1, while Japan and Thailand are the third and fourth seeds respectively.

The groupings
Group-A: Australia, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan.
Group-B: Thailand, Nepal, Iran, Korea.
Group-C: Japan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan.
Group-D: India, Singapore, Lebanon, Hong Kong.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

