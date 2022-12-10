More Sports

Indian Sports News Wrap, December 10

Here are all the major developments in Indian sport on December 10.

Team Sportstar
10 December, 2022 17:50 IST
Ethiopia’s Andamlak Belihu in action. ( File Photo)

Ethiopia's Andamlak Belihu in action. ( File Photo)

ATHLETICS

Belihu to vie for top honours in 25K Kolkata run

Two-time Delhi Half Marathon winner Andamlak Belihu of Ethiopia will be the star attraction in the seventh edition of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K on December 18.

Belihu, who won the Delhi Half Marathon in 2018 and 2019 and finished runner-up in 2020 with a timing of 58 minutes and 54 seconds, is fresh from achieving his personal best timing of 2:06.40s at the Berlin Marathon.

He managed to keep up with two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge but fell short against the Kenyan, who smashed his own world record to win the Berlin race with 2:01:09s.

Other international elite men runners include Djibouti’s national half marathon recorder holder Ibrahim Hassan, Turkey’s multiple European cross country champion Aras Kaya and Eritrea’s Berhane Tesfay, who finished third at this year’s Munich Marathonwith an impressive timing of 2:08:10s.

The women’s elite line-up include 2022 Tokyo Marathon runner-up Ashete Bekere of Ethiopia and the 2019 TSK 25K runner-up Desi Jisa of Bahrain.

The elite men’s and women’s winners will take home USD 7,500 each. The runner-ups will get richer by an Event Record bonus of USD 3,000.

SAILING

Indian sailor Anandi wins gold medal at King’s Cup Regatta

Indian sailor Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar claimed the gold medal at the 34th King’s Cup Regatta in the Overall Open Skiff category.

Hailing from Mumbai, the 13-year-old has been sailing in the Open Skiff category for the past three years. Recently, she participated in the French Open Skiff National event and finished fifth in the U-15 category. Anandi also participated in this year’s Japanese Open Skiff Nationals 2022.

“Sailing is my passion and the King’s Cup Regatta is on the bucket-list of every sailor. I feel proud that I won the gold for India and hope it will inspire other teenagers to discover their dreams with passion,” Anandi said in a release.

Three participants represented India at the Kings Cup in Phuket.

While Anandi bagged the gold, Luv Sakpal was ranked fifth overall, and Armaan Malhotra was ranked 12th.

Anandi has trained under coach Dipesh Nerpagare and was mentored by Amish Ved. 

