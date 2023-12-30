Indian sports news wrap, December 30

TENNIS

ITF women’s tournament: Makarova Bartone duo wins doubles title

Ekaterina Makarova got past Diana Marcinkevica 6-3, 3-6, 6–2 to set up a title clash against Moyuka Uhijima of Japan in the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Sports Complex on Saturday.

Makarova won the doubles title in partnership with Kamilla Bartone, beating the Japanese pair of Funa Kozaki and Misaki Matsuda 10-7 in the super tie-break.

The results: Singles (semifinals): Ekaterina Makarova bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) bt Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles (final): Kamilla Bartone (Lat) & Ekaterina Makarova bt Funa Kozaki & Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) 6-3, 1-6, [10-7].

-Kamesh Srinivasan