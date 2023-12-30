TENNIS
ITF women’s tournament: Makarova Bartone duo wins doubles title
Ekaterina Makarova got past Diana Marcinkevica 6-3, 3-6, 6–2 to set up a title clash against Moyuka Uhijima of Japan in the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Sports Complex on Saturday.
Makarova won the doubles title in partnership with Kamilla Bartone, beating the Japanese pair of Funa Kozaki and Misaki Matsuda 10-7 in the super tie-break.
ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports news wrap, December 30
- India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: IND-W 58/1 in (12.0 overs); First powerplay comes to an end
- SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur hit on shoulder in nets; manages to continue
- India Open preview: Tricky draw awaits home shuttles with Olympic qualification at stake
- IND-W vs AUS-W: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to pick fifer against Australia in ODIs
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE