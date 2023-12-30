MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, December 30

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on December 30.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 18:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kamilla Bartone and Ekaterina Makarova with the doubles trophy in the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.
Kamilla Bartone and Ekaterina Makarova with the doubles trophy in the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Kamilla Bartone and Ekaterina Makarova with the doubles trophy in the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TENNIS

ITF women’s tournament: Makarova Bartone duo wins doubles title

Ekaterina Makarova got past Diana Marcinkevica 6-3, 3-6, 6–2 to set up a title clash against Moyuka Uhijima of Japan in the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Sports Complex on Saturday.

Makarova won the doubles title in partnership with Kamilla Bartone, beating the Japanese pair of Funa Kozaki and Misaki Matsuda 10-7 in the super tie-break.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

The results:
Singles (semifinals): Ekaterina Makarova bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) bt Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles (final): Kamilla Bartone (Lat) & Ekaterina Makarova bt Funa Kozaki & Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) 6-3, 1-6, [10-7].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Related Topics

Ekaterina Makarova

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 30
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: IND-W 58/1 in (12.0 overs); First powerplay comes to an end
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur hit on shoulder in nets; manages to continue
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. India Open preview: Tricky draw awaits home shuttles with Olympic qualification at stake
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to pick fifer against Australia in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 30
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2023- Year in Sports: Top sporting highlights, revisited
    Team Sportstar
  3. Savita Punia to lead 18-member Indian women’s hockey squad in Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi
    PTI
  4. NBA roundup: Magic beats Knicks 117-108 in front of franchise-record home crowd of 19,587
    AP
  5. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Gujarat Giants wins big against Telugu Yoddhas; Chennai Quick Guns beats Rajasthan Warriors
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 30
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: IND-W 58/1 in (12.0 overs); First powerplay comes to an end
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur hit on shoulder in nets; manages to continue
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. India Open preview: Tricky draw awaits home shuttles with Olympic qualification at stake
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to pick fifer against Australia in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment