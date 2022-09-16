September 16, Indian Sports Wrap: Tvesa Malik off to a good start in France

GOLF

Tvesa Malik off to a good start in France

India’s Tvesa Malik registered her best round since May as she opened with a card of 3-under 68 in the Lacoste Ladies Open de France.

She was was T-10th when all the players had finished for the day.

Amandeep Drall, who is coming off a career-best T-7 the previous week in Switzerland, had another good start with 2-under 69 that placed her T-21, while the other two Indian women, Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor carded 1-over 72 each to be T-48th.

Tvesa, who has been having a disappointing run, had three of her four birdies on Par-3s and one on Par-5. She had one bogey. She birdied the third, eighth, ninth and 15th and dropped a shot on fourth.

She hoped that it was the beginning of a reversal from a lack-lustre season. With only a handful of events left, this round will help Tvesa get some confidence.

Amandeep, who has become more confident as the season has progressed, had four birdies against two bogeys in her 2-under 69.

Meanwhile, the field was headed by Ines Laklalech, Meghan MacLaren and amateur Nastasia Nadaud, who all carded six-under 65s to share the lead following the first round.

World number 14 Céline Boutier is among six players tied for fourth place at Golf Barrière Deauville on four-under-par. The defending champion is joined by Anne-Lise Caudal, Smilla Tarning Soenderby, Anais Meysonnier, Klara Spilkova and Leonie Harm.

Moroccan Laklalech fired seven birdies and one bogey in the windier afternoon conditions.

England’s MacLaren started with a bogey on the 10th and rolled in her first birdie of the day on the 18th to make the turn in level par and then opened her inward nine of 29 with three straight birdies, followed by three more consecutive birdies to close her round on holes seven, eight and nine.

Nadaud was the sole member of the leaders to record a bogey-free round and she played in the first group of the morning from the 10th tee, before the wind gained strength in the afternoon.

This is the first time that Golf Barrière is hosting the tournament.

-PTI